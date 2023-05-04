BERLIN – The following is a weekly recap of late season action for Worcester Prep’s boys and girls lacrosse teams.

The boys lacrosse team will play for the ESIAC championship on Friday at home against Gunston.

The Mallards defeated Gunston last week 15-5 and pounded The Salisbury School, 20-9, on Wednesday.

In the Gunston win on April 27, a dominant attack paced the Mallards — Griffin Jones (five goals, four assists), Jack Gardner (five goals, three assists) and Ryan Mann (three goals, one assist). Defenseman Cole Campbell added a goal as did Jack Lynch.

In Wednesday’s win over The Salisbury School, Jones had six goals and Gardner had a hat trick. Scoring two goals each were Mann, Dylan McGovern, Ryan Lenox and Dawson Davis. Goalie Connor Ferguson recorded 16 saves.

On the girls side, the Mallards hosted Sts. Peter and Paul on Tuesday looking to avenge in an early season blowout loss. The Mallards hung tough in the first half, trailing only 8-5 at halftime. The Sabres were too much in the second half, rolling to a 22-7 win, behind nine goals by freshman Caroline Ewing.

A highlight of the game for the Mallards was junior Caitlin Williams recording her 400th save between the pipes. Scoring two goals apiece for Worcester were Isabella Borsini and Emma Zajdel. Adding single goals were Caitlyn Hoen, Caitlin Shimko and Laura Malinowski.