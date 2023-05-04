BERLIN – The Berlin Historic District Commission approved plans for a green space behind a historic downtown building.

The commission this week approved plans to add planter boxes, small trees and a seating area to the former drive-thru window area at 1 S. Main St. Property owners Michael and Deborah Everett want to provide a public green space for visitors to enjoy.

“It looks like a wonderful idea,” commission member Mary Moore said.

The Everetts told members of the commission this week they had no plans to make any changes at the building they purchased earlier this year aside from adding plantings to the rear of the property.

Deborah Everett said they wanted to install large planter boxes around the perimeter of the space that used to be a drive-thru when the building was a bank. She said they planned to put smaller planter boxes in front of the actual window and put a lattice with jasmine above it, covering the window.

“We’re going to try to disguise the ugly drive-thru window with lattice and flowering jasmine, hoping it grows really quickly,” Everett said.

The butterfly painting will remain in the space and will be joined by another piece of art.

“Patti Backer is going to do something else for us there so people will feel welcome to come and take a picture in the park,” Everett said.

She has ordered three concrete tables and benches to be placed in the center of the green space for people to sit and enjoy the scenery or eat lunch.

“It’s a great idea,” Moore said. “The one thing Berlin lacks with all its charm is landscaping. That’s really going to be a lovely pocket.”

Michael Everett said the property had been put in trust for the family’s grandchildren and wasn’t expected to change in the near future.

“It should be in that trust for I estimate another 40 years,” he said. “There isn’t going to be anything happening to that building in our lifetime.”

He added that there were several large air conditioning units on the property that technically belonged to the building next door.

“I don’t know how that happened but it happened a long time ago,” he said, adding that he’d be using some small bushes to screen them.

Town Administrator Mary Bohlen suggested the Everetts consider native species of plants as they set up the space. While she said she didn’t have the knowledge to make recommendations, Berlin resident Mattthew Amey said he could provide the Everetts with some information. Commission member Brian Robertson also suggested the Everetts consult with the Berlin Horticultural Advisory Committee.

Moore said that while she’d like to see native species considered she didn’t want to make the property owners feel forced to use them.

“One problem we’ve seen with the native plants is it really needs to be taken care of or it looks like a weed pile,” she said. “I’d hate to hold your hand to the fire thinking you have to do native. It’s tricky. It’s a wonderful concept but it’s hard at times to find just the right plant for what you need it for.”

Deborah Everett said they’d be working with their landscaping company to determine which plants would work best.

Commission member Laura Stearns pointed out the jasmine and azaleas shown in the proposal were old species that would fit in well in Berlin.

“What you’ve chosen goes well with Victorian,” she said.

The commission voted 4-0 to approve the plans.