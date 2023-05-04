Bayside Conference Scholar Athletes Recognized

by

bayside honors county

bayside honorsThe 23rd Annual Bayside Conference Senior Scholar Athlete Awards Banquet was held Monday. Among those recognized from Worcester County were Stephen Decatur High School’s Jessica Beck and Ryan McLaughlin; Snow Hill High’s Paige Etnoyer and Seth Barron; and Pocomoke High’s McKenna Selby and Reginald Smith, Jr. The Worcester honorees are pictured with Superintendent of Schools Lou Taylor. Photo courtesy of WCPS