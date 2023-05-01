Gavin Knupp

BERLIN – Charges were filed last Friday in the fatal hit-and-run involving a local teen last summer.

Last Friday, 17 charges were filed against Tyler Allen Mailloux, 22, of Berlin in Gavin Knupp’s death last July. Knupp was 14 years when he was struck and killed by an unidentified motorist in a black Mercedes crossing Greys Corner Road as a pedestrian July 11, 2022.

Charges filed by State’s Attorney Kris Heiser’s office in Worcester County Circuit Court on April 28 were failure to immediately stop vehicle at scene of accident involving bodily injury, two counts of violation of knew, reasonably knew accident might result in serious bodily injury and injury occurred, failure to immediately return and remain at scene of accident involving bodily injury, failure to immediately stop vehicle at scene of accident involving death, two counts of violation of knew, reasonably knew accident might result in death & death occurred, failure to immediately return and remain at scene of accident involving death, two counts of failure of driver involved in accident to render reasonable assistance to injured person, two counts of failure of vehicle driver in accident to report bodily injury, death, attending vehicle damage, property damage to nearest police, failure of vehicle driver involved in accident to give insurance policy information and four counts of failure vehicle driver within 15 days after accident result in body injury, death to furnish required report to administration.

Under Maryland’s Transportation code, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in bodily injury is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of $5,000. The maximum penalty jumps to 10 years in prison and $10,000 when the accident results in death.

On Monday morning, Gavin’s father Ray posted on the “Do It For Gavin – Justice for Gavin” Facebook page Monday morning, “Times up Tyler Mailloux. Charges are filed. #f—youtyler #seeyouincourt”

Through attorney Neil Dubovsky, the family issued an official statement Monday.

“We are immensely grateful to Kris Heiser and her team for the diligence and hard work that led to the filing of these criminal charges against the defendant Tyler Mailloux. We also again want to express our appreciation to our family, friends and the entire community for their love and support. We will forever be grateful for the strength you have given us to keep fighting and we have only just begun,” the statement read. “This presents an important step towards accountability for Gavin’s death, but it is just a step in that direction. Let there be no confusion – we will not rest until that process is completed, both through this criminal prosecution in addition to pursuing any and all available civil remedies.”

