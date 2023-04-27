The interior of the new Embers Restaurant is pictured, featuring two handmade Fiero Forni ovens. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — The Embers Restaurant will reach new heights on the third floor of the brand new 24th Street Embers Center.

The new restaurant features an open kitchen dining concept where patrons will experience brick oven flavors and a relaxing ambiance with a nod to The Embers’ lounge-style origins.

The third evolution of the Ocean City staple will open its doors to patrons May 5 with a grand opening celebration scheduled for May 12.

“With elevated pizzas, chophouse classics and rustic seafood combinations, The Embers reinvention is proud to mirror the evolution of Ocean City and the Taustin family operations,” said CEO Cole Taustin, who is now the third generation of Taustin owner/operators of The Embers.

The Embers has a tradition of concept evolution that has always involved bringing fresh flare to the Eastern Shore. While many know the Embers Restaurant for its nearly 40 years as a famous All You Can Eat Prime Rib and Seafood Buffet, the restaurant will reopen in 2023 renewed as an urban reinvention of the original Embers Restaurant, serving wholesome flavors in a rustic-chic dining room with terrace seating and views of both the city skyline and the sunset over the bay.

The menu will blend a flash of Eastern Shore seafood flavors with comfort-food style boldness with most menu options emerging from custom, hand-crafted Fiero Forni ovens. Now a full-service establishment, The Embers will offer its land and sea delicacies fused with fire and flavor from the rooftop of the redevelopment on the 24th Street block, the Embers Center on 24th.

The Embers has been a family-owned operation for over 75 years. In the late 1950s, Sam Taustin and his brother Irv started a little restaurant on 9th Street called The Embers. Shortly after, they moved to 24th Street and carved their niche as one of the most respected fine dining restaurants in the area. Over the next 50 years, Jay Taustin led that same restaurant into becoming the first and largest All-You-Can-Eat Prime Rib and Seafood Buffet with more tastes in one place than any other in Ocean City. Still family-owned and operated by the third generation, the Taustin Group remains committed to founder Sam’s tradition of providing the highest quality ingredients with the most attentive service to every customer that walks in the door.

The Embers will maintain its role, along with its sister restaurant BLU Crabhouse, as the anchor of the Embers Center on 24th, which offers dining, entertainment and shopping for all times of day.