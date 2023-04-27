The Stephen Decatur girls’ softball team is pictured on April 17 after defeating the Pocomoke Warriors, 19-0, behind a no-hitter by Leah Simpson, center, and a homer by Ava Snelsire, second from center.

BERLIN – The spring teams at Stephen Decatur High School continued their seasons this week with the Bayside Conference playoffs near.

As of Wednesday, Stephen Decatur’s boys lacrosse team’s record stands at 7-3.

After tough losses to Easton, 15-8, and Queen Anne’s, 10-7, and Kent Island, 14-6, the Seahawks got had get right games with poundings of Cambridge South Dorchester 21-2 last Friday and a 23-7 win over The Salisbury School on Tuesday.

In the Kent Island loss, freshman attackman Ashton March was a bright spot, scoring four goals. In the Queen Anne’s loss, March had three goals and an asisst and Evan Oglesby had two goals.

On April 12, Decatur pounded North Caroline, 21-6. Freshman attackman John Fohner had six goals and three assists and Graham Geiser had seven goals and two assists to lead the way. Gabe Geiser add two goals and four assists. March had two goals and two assists.

The Stephen Decatur girls softball team continues its hot play this season, winning its’ 14th straight Wednesday, bringing the season record to 14-1 as of Thursday.

Decatur earned a shutout win over Parkside Wednesday, 11-0 behind a strong outing by hurler Madison McGinnis, who pictured six innings, allowed one hit and struck out nine. Powering the offense with multiple hits were Ryleigh Smith, Sarah Smith, Madison Donoway and Ava Snelsire.

On Monday, Decatur crushed Washington High, 13-1, behind a 12-strikeout performance from McGinnis. On offense, leading the way with two hits apiece were Leah Simpson, Ryleigh Smith and Emily Blume.

In a 24-1 win over Crisfield on April 21, Blume pitched a no-hitter and struck out nine. Providing the offensive power was Bailey Griffin with three hits and five RBIs. Blume also hit a home run to help her own cause. Simpson also went deep. The team had 26 hits in the game.

The Stephen Decatur baseball team’s 12-game win streak was snapped Wednesday with a 4-3 loss to Parkside, dropping the team’s season record to 13-2 record as of Thursday with the only losses coming to the Rams.

On Monday, Decatur downed Washington, 13-3. On April 20, Decatur crushed Crisfield, 20-0. On April 19, Decatur won a tight 3-0 contest over Queen Anne’s.

In the Queen Anne’s game, senior pitcher Gus Croll was masterful on the mound with a one-hit shutout. The offense was propelled by the bats of junior Ryder Swanson (two hits) and senior Ryan McLaughlin (one hit and an RBI), senior AJ Kolb (one hit, an RBI and a run scored) and junior Lukas Loring (one hit and an RBI).

Season leaders as of Tuesday were as follows: batting average, Foster Smith .438, McLaughlin, .429 and Loring, .424; home runs, Owen Knerr, four, and Croll, two; runs, Kolb, 16, and Croll and Knerr, 14 each; and RBIs, Loring, 18, and Knerr, 17.