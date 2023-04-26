Officials gathered Tuesday to celebrate the beginning of construction on Ocean City’s new downtown recreation complex. Photo courtesy of Town of Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department along with elected officials officially broke ground on the Downtown Recreation Complex project on Tuesday. The two-block park area is adjacent to the bay between 3rd and 4th Street.

The west-block infrastructure work is expected to include property elevation, improved bayside boardwalk access, the addition of head-in parking along 4th Street, as well as the installation of walking paths, benches, a new playground, and increased security measures. This portion of the park is currently closed to the public.

Work on the east-block of the complex is expected to include an expansion of the Ocean Bowl Skate Park, the installation of a new multi-court surface for both tennis and pickleball play, reconstruction of the basketball courts, and the addition of a new public restroom.

“I am thrilled that the Downtown Recreation Complex renovation is underway,” said Recreation & Parks Director Susan Petito. “This reimagining project has been long in the works and I am grateful to the Mayor and Council, the Ocean City Development Corporation, and all of the dedicated town staff and community members who have supported the effort, recognized its importance and helped it become a reality.”

The complex is expected to be completed and open for summer 2024 and will be the focal point of the downtown area.

Tuesday’s ceremonial ground breaking was a long time coming for Ocean City officials, as the project was initiated two years ago. The process was slowed when bids for the $2.2 million first phase were about twice the budgeted amount. Earlier this year, a rebidding effort took place with the accepted bid ultimately being $2.7 million from David A. Bramble, Inc. The $500,000 difference between the approved bid and the budgeted amount is expected to be made up through grants, according to city officials.

A key element in the overall park complex redevelopment is the expansion of the decades-old Ocean Bowl skate park. Again, the plan calls for an upgrade of the existing facility along with the addition of popular street-skate elements. The expansion will take the skate park from its existing 10,000 square feet to 17,000 square feet. The city has requested Program Open Space funds through the county to assist with the skate park renovation.