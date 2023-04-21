Berlin's new "Little Free Art Gallery" is located in front of the Visitors Center on Main Street. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – Local residents are now able to share their creativity with a “Little Free Art Gallery” on Main Street.

This week, a Little Free Art Gallery was installed outside the Berlin Welcome Center. The box of artwork, similar to the little free book libraries commonly found within communities, is a grant funded project.

“Anything that encourages sharing—of ideas, books, art—is always good for the soul of a community,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director. “People can look forward to seeing what’s inside it every week.”

Wells said the concept of a Little Free Art Gallery was suggested by someone and she felt it was a perfect fit for Berlin. The gallery box itself, funded by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, was built by local Dale Shord and decorated by Jess Hall of Happy Now Creations. Hall is the artist who painted Berlin’s Pollinator Way mural.

The Little Free Art Gallery was installed to the left of the welcome center near the benches. The building’s awning should help protect it somewhat from the elements.

“People will be able to see it as they walk down Main Street,” Wells said.

Now that the gallery is installed, local artists—children and adults—are encouraged to fill it with their creations.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing all of the different art projects people will be able to share and take,” Wells said. “It encourages people who enjoy art. It will really give the kids and the rest of the community a chance to express themselves and share their art with Berlin.”

She added that as a Maryland Arts and Entertainment District, Berlin was the perfect place for a little gallery. The town always strives to promote art, whether it’s through incorporating music into events, enabling public murals or celebrating the town’s array of artists. The Little Free Art Gallery will only add to those efforts.

“It gives everyone a chance to enjoy art together,” Wells said. “Artists, this is the time to bring your piece of art to share with the rest of Berlin.”