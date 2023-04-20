WPS Second Graders Share Published Collection of Stories

by

Students AWorcester Preparatory School’s second grade students invited family and friends to a signing of their own published series of stories. In learning the process to write and publish a story, the students wrote their own creative piece about being trapped in a snow globe and the stories were published as a collection through Studentreasures Publishing. During the event, parents and guests lined up to have their own copy of the book signed and read aloud by their students. Above, students display their published collection of stories in front of family and friends. Submitted Photos