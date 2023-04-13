Taylor Bank recently made a $40,000 pledge to the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation to support the installation of a STEM Center Program at Nandua Middle School and Arcadia Middle School in Accomack County, Va. The funds will provide state-of-the-art STEM equipment and furniture as well as coordinator training, curriculum guidebooks and activity kits to enhance the technology tools aimed at teaching children ideas in science, technology, engineering and math.

“At Taylor Bank, we view an investment in STEM as an investment in the future for the students at Nandua Middle School and Arcadia Middle School, as well as for our communities,” said Ray Thompson, Taylor Bank President and CEO. “We are proud to partner with the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation to enhance STEM educational opportunities for students.”

Pictured, first row from left, are Robert Smith, Monument Sotheby’s International Realty; Stephanie Green, Sr. Director of Development, Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation; John Custis, Director of Taylor Bank; Ray Thompson, Taylor Bank President and CEO’ Principal SuCora Owens, Nandua Middle School; and Taylor Bank Vice President Adam James; and, back, Assistant Principal Baiju Nambiarveettil, Nandua Middle School; Karen Taylor, Director of Secondary Education for Accomack Schools; Joe Rossow, SVP STEM Innovation and Outcome Measurements, Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation; Taylor Bank Assistant Vice President Shannon Lewis; Taylor Bank Vice President Sherry Tarr; and Taylor Bank Assistant Vice President Tori Grundman. Submitted Photo