OCEAN CITY – Officials say efforts will continue to hire bus drivers and tram conductors ahead of the summer season.

On Tuesday, public works staff presented the Ocean City Transportation Committee with an update on seasonal recruitment and hiring. Transit Manager Rob Shearman said while the department had received a number of applications for open positions, it continues to recruit bus drivers and tram conductors.

“Where we continue to push for recruiting and hiring are the positions where we expect there may be some attrition, which would include bus drivers, tram drivers and tram conductors,” he said. “So while our numbers look like they are in fairly good shape, we are aware attrition at the beginning of last season, particularly in tram drivers and tram conductors, was a huge issue. So we are continuing to make that our primary push, to make sure our trams are staffed and ready to go, not only in week one but in week five.”

Officials noted that the town had received 49 bus driver applications, 24 tram driver applications and 22 tram conductor applications.

Council Secretary Tony DeLuca, however, questioned how many had been hired.

“How many have we hired?” he said. “Receiving applications is like asking someone to dance. Did they say yes or not?”

Shearman said the department has hired 46 seasonal bus drivers, 22 tram drivers and 19 tram conductors.

“The vast majority of those have been hired,” he replied. “A small number were not hired for a number of reasons.”

DeLuca noted that the town’s goal was to hire 60 bus drivers and 25 tram conductors. He questioned what was being done to recruit more individuals to those positions.

“Those are the two glaring deficiencies,” he said.

Shearman noted that the transportation department had attended a number of job fairs, but that they were now focusing on other outlets.

“We’re looking to recruit through service organizations, and we are looking at social media,” he said.

Councilman Frank Knight questioned if the town would be able to deploy its entire tram fleet with the current number tram conductors.

“If some would work overtime, yes,” Transportation Operations Manager George Peake said.

Shearman, however, said the number of tram conductors and bus maintenance technicians continues to be the department’s greatest concern.

“We are focusing on that,” he told the committee.