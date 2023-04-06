Things I Like – April 7, 2023

by

Chippy youth sports games

Working a breaking news story

Holy Week services

Bluewater Advertorial  

A heated steering wheel in the morning

The first day on vacation

The sounds of a crab house

A work day that goes fast

The beach at dusk

A hammock between two trees

When a grassroots effort is successful

Leftovers as good as the first time

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.