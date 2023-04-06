Maxine Brisbane

OCEAN PINES — Maxine Dorman Hocheder Welker Brisbane, 88, of Ocean Pines, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023. She was the daughter of Charles and Helen Dorman and the sister of John Charles Dorman (Melva Dorman) of Baltimore.

She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Hocheder Leaf McMahon (Robert) and Jill Hocheder Anthony (Byron); five stepsons, Byron Welker (Cindy), Scott Brisbane (Patrice), Christopher Brisbane (Babs), Craig Brisbane (Karen) and Thomas Brisbane (Yesim); eight grandchildren, Heather Bailey, Shannon Melito, Erin Anderson, Gabrielle Remington, Jesse Hocheder, Philip Anthony, Katie Hocheder, and Dimitri Anthony; and five great-grandchildren, Reagan Bailey, Abigail Melito, Matthew Anderson, Vincent Anderson, and Helena Remington. She was predeceased by her son, Steven Hocheder, her husband, Ronald Welker, as well as her husband, Donald Brisbane.

She was born in Baltimore on Feb. 3, 1935. Maxine graduated from the University of Maryland and received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in the field of education. She taught in the Howard County school system as a kindergarten teacher until she retired in 1995. She continued to substitute teach in Worcester County following her retirement.

Maxine was a devoted educator and continued to support the school system through her dedication to the Berlin/Ocean City Optimist Club. She could be found ushering local events at the Ocean City Convention Center and volunteering at the Ocean City Boat Show. Maxine was also a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening, boating, fishing, crabbing, and reading. Maxine was loved by all who met her, always quick with a smile and a joke. She was a kind, gentle, and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, and she will be missed by all who knew her.

A service will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Ocean City on July 15 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

X

Gordon Stewart Waite

OCEAN CITY — Gordon Stewart Waite of Ocean City passed away unexpectedly on April 2, 2023. To know him was to love him and he will be sorely missed as he was such a caring father, grandfather, brother, husband, and friend.

Gordon was born on May 2, 1958, sharing the May 2 birthday with his youngest son Jacob Waite. He was born in New York but moved as a child with his parents Helen Faith Waite and Lewis Gordon Waite (both of whom preceded him in death) to Bowie along with his sister Michelle Wagner and his brother James Waite. He was raised in a strong Christian home of faith; his father helped start and literally build the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Bowie and Gordon relayed that “if the church doors were open we were there.” The family spent many happy summers at the family farm in Campbell located in upstate New York, and he often shared those memories.

Gordon completed a two-year course of study in automotive repair and graduated from Lincoln Technical Institute in Columbia. He worked as a mechanic for Superior Auto Care and had many loyal customers and friends. Later in life he became a real estate agent.

Riva Trace Baptist Church became Gordon’s home church after he divorced from Valerie Marlene Haines, his children’s mother, in 2005. He was active in the singles ministry and bible study. When Kim Leaman started attending church there, they met and became friends, and later started dating. Gordon and Kim were married in 2013 and enjoyed many happy years living in Whitehurst in Severna Park.

Upon his wife’s retirement in 2019, he and Kim moved to Ocean City and he obtained a pre-retirement job as a bus technician with the Town of Ocean City. He often said, “I’m living the dream, they are paying me to live at the beach.”

The decision to move to Ocean City was a fortuitous one. Gordon took up new hobbies of pickleball and golf, indulged in his love of playing cards and poker with great new friends, as well as travelling and enjoying the beach life. Make new friends but keep the old, one is silver and other is gold.

He adored his children, his grandchildren, and Kim’s children, and loved his family and friends with his whole heart. He loved living life in Ocean City and all the many new friends he made socially and at work.

He leaves behind his son, Jerrod Waite and his significant other Kara Long and Jerrod’s daughters Madison Waite and Kinsley Waite; daughter Kelsei Waite and her significant other Frank Willey and their daughter Kaylee Willey; son Jacob Waite and his wife Kayla Waite; sister Michelle Wagner and brother-in-law Dan Wagner and nephews Daniel Wagner Jr. and David Wagner; brother James Waite and sister-in-law Tonya Waite and niece Nicole Waite; his wife Kimberly Leaman and her children John Robert King and his significant other Michelle Kerkeslager, Tyler King and his fiancé Lauren Miller, and Emily King and her significant other Michael Miller; and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at the Golden Sands Resort in Ocean City. Park in any spot, passes will not be needed for the service. The service is also being live streamed via: https://www.facebook.com/groups/779567236847343

In memory of Gordon, in lieu of flowers, if you’d like to donate to the Gordon Waite College Fund, which will benefit his beloved grandchildren, the family would be thankful. Donate at https://gofundme.com/f/gordon-waite-grandchild-college-fund

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.