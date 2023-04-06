POCOMOKE — Dock Jam – a live concert with the Roots and Boots Tour featuring three country superstars – will stop at Dockside Restaurant in Pocomoke City on May 20 at 6 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at dockjam.com. Prices range from $65 for VIP seating; $55 for chair seating; and $45 for lawn seating.

The Roots and Boots Tour represents Nashville legends Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye, and Sammy Kershaw, who have multiple Grammy nominated songs and multiple Platinum and Gold albums combined. All three have incredibly successful careers touring separately and have combined their talents for this amazing show. Dock Jam is excited to be hosting this one-of-a-kind concert in Worcester County and will provide a unique experience to all ticket holders, looking for a top-notch live concert.

With a wide smile and engaging Southern drawl, Tippin proclaims he’s the “luckiest hillbilly that has ever lived,” and there’s no arguing it. After all he’s been struck by lightning twice and lived to tell, piloted planes with engine failure and even somewhat more miraculously, he’s survived more than three decades in the music business and is still going strong. Along the way, he’s earned six gold albums and one platinum. He’s released more than 30 singles, including such hits as “You’ve Got to Stand for Something,” “My Blue Angel,” “I Wouldn’t Have it Any Other Way,” “Kiss This,” “Workin’ Man’s Ph. D,” “There Ain’t Nothing Wrong with the Radio” and “Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly.”

Raye was one of the true hit makers of the 1990’s. Hen continues to crank out soulful, heartfelt material with the honesty and richness that is signature to his vocals alone. With 24 top ten records, 16 #1 hits, and having been a 10-time male vocalist of the year nominee, the electrifying performer of his era remains one of the great voices of the time. When “Little Rock,” an anthem for those struggling with addition recovery, hit the chart in 1994, its video led to over 100,000 phone calls to Alcoholics Anonymous from folks seeking help in their addictions.

While breaking into the ranks of stardom in country music, Kershaw has made contributions to more than just the charts. His platinum albums were propelled into the records books by hits such as “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” “I Can’t Reach Her Anymore,” “National Working Woman’s Holiday,” “Love of My Life,” “Cadillac Style,” “Don’t Go Near the Water,” “Haunted Heart,” …and many other milestones. Since his debut on the music scene in the early 90’s, Kershaw has remained one of the most consistent power hitters in country music—both with a chain of major hit records and sell-out touring schedules.