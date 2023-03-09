Optimist Club Hosted Annual Essay Winners

Students AAt the March 2 dinner meeting of the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club we hosted the winners of the annual essay contest. Each student read their essay. Pictured, from left, are Kathy Cater, Optimist member and chair of the essay contest; Jude Damouni, third place winner; Marian Hanna, second place winner; and Sydney Todorov, first place winner. Submitted Photos