Worcester County Commissioners Recognized February as Black History Month

by

cAt their Feb. 7 meeting, the Worcester County Commissioners presented a proclamation to Worcester County NAACP President Ivory Smith recognizing February as Black History Month. The commissioners also paid tribute to a number of historic figures whose contributions helped to shape Worcester County, including former slave Isaiah “Uncle Zear” Fassett, Rev. Charles A. Tindley, Leola Smack and James Purnell Jr.