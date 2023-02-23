OC Elementary Kindergarteners Made New Year’s Resolutions

Students AStudents in Brian Mills’ kindergarten class at Ocean City Elementary recently made New Year’s resolutions for 2023. The students learned how people around the world celebrate the holiday by thinking of ways they can better their bodies and souls in the coming year. The students’ resolutions ranged from learning to play piano to being kinder to friends and family. Pictured, back from left, are Bradley Heckscher, Wesley Workman, Axel Metcalf and Jaxson Byrom; and, front, Liam Campbell, Sonny Gill, Emersyn Englar and Ansley Duff.