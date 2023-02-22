The F-35 Lightning II is pictured at the 2020 OC Air Show. Photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY – The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and a F-35 Lightning II demo team will headline this year’s 16th Annual OC Air Show.

Last week, event promoters announced ticket sales for the 16th annual OC Air Show, which is slated to return to Ocean City June 10-11. This year’s show will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, a F-35 Lightning II demo team and a U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight, among other performers.

“The setting – the Ocean City beach and boardwalk – makes the show incredibly unique,” said Public Relations Director Chris Dirato. “If the weather cooperates, you could not ask for a better backdrop to watch these unbelievably talented pilots.”

This year’s OC Air Show marks the fourth destination of the Air Dot Show Tour, which will visit seven East Coast cities throughout the 2023 season.

Among the featured performers will be the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, which will fly the F-16 Fighting Falcon and perform a combination of formation and solo maneuvers at speeds of up to 1,000 mph.

The demonstration will feature inverted rolls, close-formation flights and more.

The OC Air Show will also feature the F-35 Lightning II demo team.

Flying the advanced stealth fighter jet, the team will demonstrate 12 different maneuvers, some of will be performed as low as 200 feet off the ground at speeds exceeding 700 mph.

“Both the Thunderbirds and F-35 demo team have performed at the OC Air Show before, but they are fan favorites, which is why they are returning,” Dirato added.

The two teams will also be joined by the U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight. Dirato said the program was created in 1997 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force.

“The Heritage Flight program presents the evolution of USAF air power by flying today’s fighter aircraft in close formation with vintage fighter aircraft …,” he explained. “It incorporates fighters from World War II, the Vietnam War, the Korean War and other conflicts in which the USAF has been involved.”

Dirato said this year’s show will take place Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11, with the program beginning at 11:30 a.m. and aerial demonstrations beginning at noon.

He said more performers will be announced in the coming weeks on the show’s website, ocairshow.com. Tickets can also be purchased online.

“Air shows are inherently patriotic in nature, so people should come out and support those who are protecting our freedom every day,” he said. “It’s also a great opportunity for a family oriented event – spend the day at the beach, while watching some exciting demos.”