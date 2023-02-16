SNOW HILL – Worcester County officials are moving forward with the sale of two surplus properties in Snow Hill.

The county is now seeking bids for two properties — the former liquor control warehouse and the economic development building on Pearl Street. The Worcester Commissioners last week agreed to declare them surplus and approved plans to request bids.

The former liquor control warehouse, located on Snow Hill Road west of town, is a nearly eight-acre site with a 47,575-square-foot warehouse building. The economic development building, located at 100 Pearl St., is a three-story, 4,554-square-foot commercial structure. County staff have moved from the building, which has some structural issues and an uninhabitable third floor, to newly leased space on Green Street.

“We’re selling it as is,” Chief Administrative Officer Weston Young said of the more than 100-year-old building.

He said the bid documents for the building required interested parties to provide a narrative regarding their plans for the space. That narrative is expected to allow officials to determine the best future use for the historic building.

As far as the warehouse space, Talkie, the company working with Worcester County to expand broadband, has been leasing the property on a month-to-month basis.

Commissioner Joe Mitrecic pointed out the county had tried to sell the warehouse before unsuccessfully.

“There’s interest by the tenant to buy it and there’s also been some sales of properties in that area,” Young said. “The real estate market has been a bit volatile and it’s changed drastically since when it was previously attempted.”

The commissioners voted 6-0 to move forward with selling the properties, which are posted on the county’s website.