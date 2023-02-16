Juvenile Linked To Graffiti

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Police Department has identified the suspect associated with a series of graffiti taggings discovered in the area of 33rd Street that occurred during the evening hours of January 18, 2023. The suspect has been identified as a 17-year-old juvenile male from Bishopville, Maryland.

On Jan. 19, 2023, officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 33rd Street area in reference to a malicious description of a property call. Graffiti had been spray painted in several spots of the property. During the investigation, officers located matching graffiti at a nearby business. Officers were able to work with local businesses to review video footage which provided officers with a description of the suspect and vehicle involved. Officers learned that a similar graffiti incident had occurred in Worcester County involving the same suspect.

Officers conducted a detailed investigation and were able to identify the suspect involved. Since the suspect is a juvenile, this case has been referred to the Department of Juvenile Services for charges and restitution.

Graffiti cases can often be overlooked and quickly covered by property owners. However, these cases can cause hundreds or thousands of dollars worth of damage to private and public property. The Ocean City Police Department encourages our business and residential community to report any incidents of graffiti to our department. In addition, you can report graffiti incidents online to the Public Works Department at oceancitymd.gov

Serious Assault Sentence

OCEAN CITY — A Seaford, Del. Man, charged with first-degree assault last summer after allegedly stomping his girlfriend in the head while she laid on the ground during a domestic dispute, pleaded guilty this month and was sentenced to 10 years, all but five of which were suspended.

Around 9:30 p.m. last July 23, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a hotel at 25th Street for a reported assault that had already occurred. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim at 25th Street with a large amount of blood on her. Officers observed the victim had a head wound that had been gushing blood, according to police reports.

Officers also observed a large pool of blood on the pavement in the area where they located the victim. Ocean City EMS was dispatched to treat the victim because of the severe laceration, according to police reports. The victim reportedly told police she had lost consciousness at some point during the altercation and woke up on the ground with blood gushing from her head.

Officers met with a witness who had called 911. The witness reportedly told police he heard two people arguing, which caused him to walk in the direction of the disturbance. The witness told police he observed a suspect, later identified as Darrin Deshields, 37, of Seaford, Del., kick the female victim while she was already on the ground and then walk away, according to police reports.

Ocean City EMS arrived on the scene and advised the victim’s injuries were not consistent with her falling down, as she originally told officers. When asked what had happened, the victim reportedly told police she was okay and nobody had assaulted her. When pressed further, the victim told officers her boyfriend, later identified as Deshields, had not assaulted her and maybe it was “some other guy,” according to police reports.

The victim reportedly told police Deshields got mad at her because she left the motel room. She reportedly told police she left the room to call a phone repairman who had not fixed her phone to her satisfaction and Deshields became mad because she had left the room and was talking to another male.

While officers were interviewing the victim, they observed Deshields walking through the motel parking lot and detained him. The witness was brought over and positively identified Deshields as the suspect he observed stomping the victim while she was on the ground, according to police reports.

Ocean City EMS advised the victim should be transported to the hospital because of the severity of her injuries, but she denied further treatment. Deshields was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault. Along with his sentence, DeShields was also placed on supervised probation for three years.