RWWC Board Attends Conference

by

fIn January, five members of the Republican Women of Worcester County Board attended a Maryland Federation of Republican Women Leadership Conference that was held at the Renditions Golf Club in Davidsonville, MD.  Pictured, left to right are Sandy Zitzer, RWWC president, Gina Shaffer, legislative chair, Jean Delcher, treasurer, Carol Frazier, campaign activities chair and Liz Mumford, 1st vice president.