Lillyanne Rae Horner Ternahan

BERLIN — Lillyanne Rae Horner Ternahan, born on Jan. 4, 1996, was tragically taken from us in a car accident on Jan. 17, 2023.

She was beloved daughter of Alicia Ann Flynn Horner and Edwin David Horner III. She was the granddaughter of Ed and Doris Horner and Marylou and Dennis Bradshaw and great granddaughter of Alice R. Flynn. She was sister to Edwin David Horner IV, Elizabeth Anne Horner and Loudy Benjamin Horner V. She leaves behind husband John Paul Ternahan, son Dillon James Horner and daughter Magnolia Alice Mae Ternahan.

Lillyanne was born in Salisbury and grew up in Berlin. She earned an AA from Delaware Technical Community College, 2020 in Applied Science-Legal Studies general and a Bachelor’s degree from Widener University, 2022 in General Legal Studies.

Lilly is loved and will be deeply missed by her family and friends, most of all, by her two dear children. May you rest in peace my beautiful Lilly.

Ruth Ann Lecompte

LAUREL, Del. — Ruth Ann Lecompte, 95, of Laurel, Del. and formerly of Cambridge, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at her home. She was born in Vienna on Oct. 25, 1927 to the late Claude W. Adams and Anna Cannon Adams.

Ruth attended schools in Cambridge, graduating from Cambridge High School class of 1945, where she was voted “Prettiest girl in class.” During her school years, she played basketball, which she continued through college, and also worked for JC Penney, Frankel’s 5 & 10 Store, and her father’s logging business in Dorchester County. Ruth graduated from Penn Hall Junior College in Chambersburg, Pa. and went on to the University of Delaware, majoring in Psychology and Spanish. She was a teacher for several Dorchester County schools and was a social worker. On Feb. 26, 1949, Ruth married Edward Lee Lecompte, who passed away on Sept. 13, 2002. She sold New England Log Homes, for which she was featured in local newspapers. Ruth loved her many pets, sewing, basket weaving, restoring antiques, horseback riding and being a Scout Den Mother. She traveled camping with family and friends throughout the east coast. Many would say that she was a hardworking, dependable, honest, and loyal, as any lady could ever be. She had that infectious spirit and always made time for family, friends, or people in need. She was a former member of Zion United Methodist Church in Cambridge, and a current member of Portsville United Methodist Church in Laurel, Del. She was a member of the American Legion Post 91.

Ruth is survived by her children, Michael A. Lecompte (wife Connie) of Ocean City, and Betsy A. Lecompte-Anderson (husband Charles) of East New Market; grandchildren Taylor Anderson (wife Eileen) of South Carolina and Tiffany S. Anderson of East New Market; and her brother Roger F. Adams. Besides her parents and her husband, Ruth is preceded in death by her sisters, Ada lee Adams and Mildred Murphy.

At Ruth’s request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Portsville United Methodist Church, 31060 Dogwood Lane, Laurel, DE 19956; or to AccentCare Hospice, C/O Seasons Hospice Foundation Donation Processing Center, 8537 Solution Center, Chicago, Ill. 60677 Seasonsfoundation.org/donate/.

Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.

John Daniel Magnes

OCEAN CITY — John Daniel “Dan” Magnes, 82, of Ocean City, passed away at home Feb. 3, 2023 surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer.

Dan was born in Homestead, Pa. to the late John Magnes and Mary Pcsolar on March 3, 1940. Dan grew up in Homestead, Pa. and attended Homestead High School class of 1958 where he played many sports. He was proceeded in death by his late brother Lawrence Andrew Magnes. He moved to Baltimore in 1963 after marrying his wife, Georgeann Kolesar.

In Maryland, Dan started a family and he worked most of his life in sales and marketing. He was an involved coach for girls’ softball where he taught his four daughters not only the game, but many life lessons. He retired in 1998 from Intel Corporation and then in 2002 he custom built a home on the bay in Ocean City, Maryland. He held the position of president on the Nantucket Point HOA board for 12 years. Dan became a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church and an involved member of The Elks Lodge #2645. Dan was an avid golfer and enjoyed golfing with the Elk’s Golf Club. Dan also enjoyed the Elk’s shuffle bowl league. Those that knew him, also knew that he was a devout Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He is survived by his loving wife, Georgeann; children, Paula (Steve) Peddicord, Denise Flynn, Jacqui (Bruce Howard) Magnes and Danielle (Troy) Scogland; grandchildren: Bryan, Sean, Erin, Derek, Joey, Cydney, Riley, Drake, and Sawyer; six great grandchildren; as well as beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a one-hour visitation on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at 11 a.m. held at St Luke’s Catholic Church at 100th Street and Coastal Highway followed by a Catholic Funeral Mass at noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to

Believe in Tomorrow https://www.believeintomorrow.org/ways-to-give/

St Jude’s Children’s Hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate

Coastal Hospice https://www.coastalhospice.org/make-a-donation/

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of Condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.