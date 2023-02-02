Officer Injured During Altercation With Driver

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City police officer was seriously injured last week during an altercation with a suspect stopped for speeding and suspicion of driving while impaired in the midtown area.

Around 8:20 p.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was allegedly going 49 mph in a 35 mph zone in the area of 32nd Street. The officer made contact with the driver, later identified as Kyle Lovett-Pitts, 30, of Berlin, and advised him of the reason for the stop, according to police reports.

Lovett-Pitts provided officers with his license and vehicle registration but was unable to locate proof of insurance. According to police reports, Lovett-Pitts exhibited signs of intoxication and when he was asked to perform field sobriety tests, he was unable to do to the officers’ satisfaction and he was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to police reports.

When OCPD officers attempted to handcuff Lovett-Pitts, he reportedly resisted by tensing his arms and refusing to put them behind his back. Despite numerous orders to stop resisting, Lovett-Pitts continued to tense and twist his body and began fighting with officers, according to police reports.

Lovett-Pitts reportedly did not comply with the officers’ commands to get on the ground and began actively fighting with them. Lovett-Pitts knocked a female OCPD officer to the ground during the altercation and one of the officers then deployed his conductive electronic weapon, or taser, in an attempt to get him to comply with orders and cooperate.

Lovett-Pitts then reportedly punched the female officer in the face multiple times and was out of control and struck multiple officers with a vengeance, according to police reports. He was ultimately detained in handcuffs and charged with multiple counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest and traffic violations.

The female OCPD officer had to be transported to the hospital for injuries sustained during the altercation. He injuries included multiple contusions to the left side of her face, a laceration on her lip that had to be removed by doctors, a broken nose and a large amount of bruising and swelling to her face, according to police reports.

Sleeping It Off, Fighting It Off

OCEAN CITY — A Virginia man was arrested last week after allegedly assaulting a friend who refused to drive while intoxicated back to their hotel from an uptown bar.

Around 12:45 a.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to the area of a restaurant on 94th Street for a reported assault that had already occurred. Ocean City Communications advised the suspect in the assault was located inside a pickup truck parked near the restaurant, according to police reports.

The officer arrived and located the truck and found the suspect, later identified as Anthony Berry, 26, of Woodstock, Va., sleeping in the front passenger seat with blood on his shirt, pants, face and hands, according to police reports. The officer attempted to wake Berry to no avail and ultimately had to use an ammonia inhalant to wake him up, according to police reports.

Officers spoke with the alleged male victim who advised he and Berry got in the truck to sleep because neither of them were in a safe condition to drive. The victim reportedly told officers their plan was to sleep in the truck until the morning when it was safe for either of them to drive.

The victim reportedly told officers at some point Berry woke up and they got into an argument because the victim would not drive back to their hotel. The victim advised Berry struck him repeatedly in the face with a closed fist during the altercation. According to police reports, the victim’s left eye had swollen up to the size of a golf ball and he had a laceration on the bridge of his nose.

Officers interviewed Berry, who advised he had been sleeping and did not know how he had blood on his clothing and person and that he had not been in a fight. Based on the evidence and testimony, Berry was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Theft From Vehicle Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Washington, D.C. man was arrested last week and charged with theft after allegedly being found stealing items from a vehicle.

Around 12:30 a.m. last Wednesday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to the area of 14th Street for a reported theft from a motor vehicle. The officer met with a female victim who advised she had returned to her vehicle and observed a suspect later identified as Carlos Andrade-Hernandez going through it.

The victim reportedly observed Andrade-Hernandez walking away from her vehicle carrying a bag that had been in it.

Inside the bag was a pair of Air Jordan shoes, a remote-controlled car, a pair of custom wine glasses and a partially smoked marijuana cigar. The victim yelled at Andrade-Hernandez to stop and he dropped the bag and ran toward the Boardwalk, according to police reports.

OCPD officers late located Andrade-Hernandez in the area of 2nd Street and St. Louis Avenue and he matched the description provided by the victim, according to police reports. The victim was brought to the scene and advised she was around 80% sure Andrade-Hernandez was the suspect she had seen removing the bag from her vehicle.

OCPD officers arrested Andrade-Hernandez and during a search of his person recovered items reported during the alleged theft along with other items reported stolen from an incident the week before. Andrade-Hernandez was charged with multiple counts of theft and rogue and vagabond.

Jail For Disorderly Conduct

OCEAN CITY — A New York man, arrested last fall after trespassing at a downtown hotel and then screaming profanities from the street, pleaded guilty this week to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 60 days, all but seven of which were then suspended.

Around 6 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2022, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a hotel at 5th Street for a reported disorderly male. Communications reported the hotel manager advised the male, later identified as Patrick Tidridge, 45, of East Islip, N.Y., had previously caused destruction on the property had been seen in the area of the hotel.

The hotel manager advised they were following Tidridge as he began to walk away. The officer approached the manager, who advised he wanted to trespass Tidridge from the property. The officer located Tidridge standing in the middle of 9th Street shouting and using profanity, according to police reports.

As the officer approached, Tidridge reportedly through his belongings on the ground and raised both arms in the air. The officer advised Tidridge he had been formally trespassed from the hotel and if the returned to the property, he would be arrested for trespassing, according to police reports.

Tidridge reportedly started walking away from the scene very aggressively and began shouting and using profanity on the public sidewalk. The officer observed a man walking his dog at least 100 feet away stop and turn around to observe the commotion Tidridge was causing, according to police reports.

The officer noted in the report Tidridge had previously been involved in two other incidents. Based on Tidrige’s aggressive and loud behavior, he was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. On Monday, Tidridge pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all but seven of which were suspended. He was also placed on supervised probation for two years.