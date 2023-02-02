2022 MileOne Autogroup American Cancer Society Car Raffle Awarded

by

bOcean Pines resident Amy Mike recently won the 2022 MileOne Autogroup American Cancer Society Car Raffle. A total of 12,801 tickets were sold for this year’s raffle, which was for a 2022 BMW X1. The winner also had the option of choosing $20,000 cash. Mike, center, is pictured receiving her $20,000 check from American Cancer Society Senior Executive Director Tswana Sewell, left, and MileOne Autogroup Chief Giving Officer Amanda Kodeck, right.