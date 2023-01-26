2022 Eunice Q. Sorin Workforce Scholarship Awarded

by

bThe Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce Foundation presented the 2022 Eunice Q. Sorin Workforce Scholarship to Katie Rimel of Frick-Rimel Accounting. Chamber board member and foundation president Stefanie Rider and chamber executive director Amy Thompson recognized Rimel at the chamber’s monthly after hours “Alive after 5” December 9, 2022 at Schooner’s Bar & Grill in the Princess Royale Resort.  Photo: Katie Rimel, along with her husband and partner Corey (left), accepts the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce Foundation Workforce Scholarship from chamber board member and foundation president Stefanie Rider and chamber executive director Amy Thompson.