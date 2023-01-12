During December, Worcester Preparatory School students practiced ways to help each other be happy as part of this year’s THRIVE theme (Trust, Happiness, Respect, Innovation, Value and Empathy), and the Lower School was all smiles with a balloon activity. On Dec. 13, 2022, the Lower School participated in a “Happiness Activity.” Teachers started the day with a group discussion about things that make them happy. Students were then instructed to go out into the hallway, which was filled with balloons, and find the balloon with their name on it. When they realized how difficult it was to find their balloon within the mix of the other balloons, they were then instructed to select the balloon nearest to them and give it to the student whose name was written on the balloon. The goal was to teach the students that when they are focused only on their own happiness, it can be harder to find, but when they focused on the happiness of others, they were able to find happiness too. Pictured are, above, kindergarten students Claire Leiner and Anna Harrison, and below, pre-kindergarten students Hannah Farr, William Hall and Enzo Fitzgerald.