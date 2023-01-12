SoDel Cares Donated to Southern Delaware Education Foundation

fSoDel Cares presented a check for $2,000 to the Southern Delaware Education Foundation (SDEF), which provides scholarships to the unemployed and underemployed. Pictured, from left, are Barbara McCully, SDEF secretary; Scott Kammerer, founder of SoDel Cares; Jackie Boyd, SDEF vice president; and Howard Boyd, SDEF president.