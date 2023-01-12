2023 Winterfest To Feature Trams, Hybrid Model OCEAN CITY – Despite some weather-related hiccups, Ocean City’s Winterfest of Lights was largely successful and tourism officials this week promised a few new wrinkles for next year including bringing back the trams in a hybrid special event. During Monday’s Ocean City Tourism Commission meeting, members got a review of the 2022 Winterfest of Lights,… Read More »

Snow Hill Council Votes To Sell Riverboat SNOW HILL – Officials agreed this week to start the process of disposing of the beleaguered Black-Eyed Susan. The Snow Hill Town Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to authorize town staff to move forward with getting rid of the Black-Eyed Susan, the riverboat the town purchased in 2020. "We need to start this process, as…

OC Council Looks To Address Small Motorized Vehicles OCEAN CITY – Resort officials essentially ended this week any further discussion about businesses renting electric bicycles, or e-bikes, while also exploring a prohibition of the rental of all smaller, motorized vehicles. In 2020, the Mayor and Council narrowly passed an ordinance prohibiting all classes of e-bikes on the Boardwalk. When potential ADA issues arose,…