South Point Association Officers Elected

aAt the South Point Association’s annual membership meeting in December, the community elected for 2023 the following association officers: front row, left to right,  Jan Adamchak, director;   Rick Martelo, director;   Diane Stelzner, association secretary. Back row, left to right,  Brian Julian, treasurer;   Michael LeCompte, president;   Roland J. Trottier, vice president.