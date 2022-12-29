Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvhanddancing.com.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. ­Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

Dec. 30: Mayor’s New Year Event

Live music at 7 p.m. at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center, featuring the Greatest Piano Men celebrating the songs of Beethoven, Billy Joel, Elton John, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder and more. Tickets at www.ocperformingartscenter.com.

Dec. 30, Jan. 6, 13: Bingo

Knights of Columbus Bingo on Friday nights at 9901 Coastal Highway, Ocean City. Building behind St. Luke’s Church. Refreshments for Sale Doors open at 5 p.m.; games begin at 6:30 p.m. 410-524-7994.

Dec. 31: Winterfest of Lights

The 2022 Winterfest of Lights will be an expanded walking tour that takes you through thousands of sparkling holiday lights and many animated light displays located along a paved path in Northside Park. Sip hot chocolate, take a photo with Santa, visit our gift shop and enjoy the array of holiday exhibits – including many surprises. Come see the 50-foot Christmas tree put on a show for you and soak up all of the ho­liday spirit at Winterfest of Lights.

Dec. 31: OC Fireworks

Bundle up and enjoy New Year’s Eve fireworks on the beach at N. Division Street.

Dec. 31: NYE Ball Drop In Berlin

5 p.m.-midnight. Laser light shows 5:15 p.m. and 11 p.m. Kids ball drop at 6 p.m. Live music, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dance party, 10 p.m.-midnight. Ball drop midnight. www.berlinmainstreet.com.

Dec. 31: OC NYE Events

North Ocean City residents and visitors can enjoy Winterfest of Lights, with a countdown and fireworks at midnight. Taking place downtown, visitors can relive the enjoyment of drive-in movies at the Ocean City Inlet Parking lot. The doubleheader movies include a children’s show, Encanto, at 7 p.m., followed by a kid-friendly countdown at 9 p.m. Immediately after the children’s film, visitors can enjoy Top Gun: Maverick at 9:30 p.m. with the grand finale fireworks at midnight to ring in 2023. Refreshments will be available for purchase from local vendors and food trucks.

Dec. 31: Breakfast Buffet

AUCE Breakfast Buffet at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church located at 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road from 7-10 a.m. Cost is $8/adult and $4/child. Buffet will include pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrapple, scrambled eggs, chipped beef, hash brown potatoes, toast, fruit and assorted beverages.

Jan. 1: Beach Walk, Clean-Up

Assateague Coastal Trust New Year’s Day Beach Memorial Walk and Coastal Clean-Up will take place from 10 a.m.-noon. Meet at Assateague State Park, Day-Use Lot. The walk will be led by the Assateague Coastkeeper and partnered with Assateague State Park employees, with details and history about Assateague Island. Hot chocolate will be served. You may participate in the clean-up if you wish. Please bring work gloves or just hike and partake in the beauty and splendor of the Island. No registry required and please dress according to the weather. If you have any additional questions, please contact Debbi Dean at outreach@actforbays.org or 443-856-9309.

Jan. 1: AGH Penguin Swim

The 29th Annual Penguin Swim will take place once again on the beach at The Princess Royale Oceanfront Hotel at 91st Street in Ocean City. Individuals and teams are invited to join in the fundraising. Participants can register online now to start collecting donations. Participants are eligible to receive an official 2023 AGH Penguin Swim short-sleeve t-shirt for their registration fee, while supplies last. Individual participants who raise or donate $100 or more will also be eligible to receive an official 2023 AGH Penguin Swim long-sleeve T-shirt, while supplies last. The registration fee is $25 per person if registering on or before Dec. 30. The registration fee will be $30 per person on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. All participants are required to register either online or in person and check in on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day to receive a wristband to gain access to the swim area. Participants are encouraged to come to pre-registration and advance check-in at the Princess Royale from 2 – 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Avoid long lines on event day and pick up wristbands and shirts early! Participants will also receive an additional Penguin Swim item during advance check-in. Event day registration and check-in will begin at 9 a.m., ending promptly at 11:30 a.m., with the main event at noon on the beach at 91st street.

Jan. 6: CASH Bingo

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Dept. Auxiliary will be holding its annual CASH Bingo on at the main station. $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Four early bird games (beginning at 5:45 p.m.), 20 regular cash games, two specials, jackpot, 50/50. Doors open at 5 p.m. and early bird begins at 5:45 p.m. Food and beverage available for purchase. Call 619-922-9950 for early reservations.

Jan. 6-7: Moana Production

The Ocean Pines Children’s Theater announces its upcoming production of the musical, “Disney’s Moana, Jr.,-The Musical” to be performed in the Performing Arts Center, located in the Ocean City Convention Center on 40th Street on Friday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 7 at 3 p.m. Tickets ($15 each) may be purchased online at https://ocmdperformingartscenter.com/upcoming-events or at the Ocean City Convention Welcome Center, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 9-15: Berlin Restaurant Week

Dine three times for a chance to win restaurant gift cards and $100. Pick up an entry card at the Berlin Welcome Center, dine at three different participating restaurants and get your card stamped. Drop off card in the entry box at the Berlin Welcome Center. Random drawing for the winner. Participating restaurants will be 410 Social, Atlantic Hotel Bistro Bar, Baked Dessert Café, Berlin Pizza, Blacksmith Restaurant, Boxcar on Main, Burley Cafè, Burn Brick Oven Pizza, Gilbert’s Provisions, J&M Meat Market & Grille, Jun & Juice, Mandala Pies, On What Grounds?, Pop’s Kitchen, Rayne’s Reef, The Globe Gastro Theatre, Rusty Anchor Seafood & Sushi and The Sterling Tavern.

Jan. 11: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City Senior Center located on 41st Street and Coastal Highway. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will discuss diabetes. New members are welcome.

Jan 12: Luncheon Meeting

The Republican Women of Worcester County announce its first luncheon meeting of the new year at the Ocean City Golf Club. Guest speakers will be new Worcester County Commissioners Caryn Abbott and Eric Fiori. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the meeting begins at 11 a.m. To make a reservation or for more information email gopwomenofwc@gmail.com.

Jan. 13-15: OC Dreamfest

The three-day music event will be held at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center, taking guests through the decades of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s with musical acts The B.B. King Experience featuring Claudette King, Thomas McClary’s the Commodores, and The Spinners. Tickets for Dreamfest can be purchased at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center or by visiting https://ocmdperformingartscenter.com.