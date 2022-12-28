Participants are pictured at the 2022 Penguin Swim. File Photo

OCEAN CITY – The 29th Annual Penguin Swim will return to the beaches of Ocean City on New Year’s Day.

On Sunday, Jan. 1, Atlantic General Hospital (AGH) will host its 29th Annual Penguin Swim at the Princess Royale Oceanfront Hotel on 91st Street.

As in years past, hundreds of participants are expected to brave the chilly ocean waters to raise funds for community health care services.

“It’s a great way to cleanse yourself and start the new year fresh while also raising money and awareness for the best community hospital,” said Ryan Kirby, event co-chair. “We’re so lucky to be in an area of this size and have nearly every service available at that hospital.”

The Penguin Swim is one of Atlantic General’s largest fundraisers. Since 1995, the event has grossed roughly $1.4 million in support of the hospital’s mission to provide a coordinated care system with access to quality care, personalized service and education. Kirby noted the community’s support has allowed the hospital to purchase items such as emergency room beds and flat-screen televisions.

“The funding from this event also helps subsidize different community clinics and screenings,” he added. “When you see those free AGH clinics and screenings, a lot of it is paid for from those funds.”

The annual swim has also become a tradition for hundreds of residents and visitors. Last year, for example, the swim attracted 876 swimmers, 62 teams and 61 sponsors.

Local businesses and community groups also join in on the action. Legacy sponsor Bull on the Beach, for example, has raised $662,000 for the community hospital while Ocean City Ravens Roost has raised $153,000. Together, these two teams have contributed to more than half of the net total raised.

“We certainly appreciate the community’s support over the years,” Kirby said.

This year, the Bull on the Beach team will kick off the day’s festivities at 11:45 a.m. with a beach parade from 94th Street to the swim area in front of the Princess Royale. The swim will begin at noon, with an awards ceremony taking place in the hotel atrium immediately following the event.

Special recognition awards will be given to Oldest and Youngest Penguins, and the Penguin who traveled the furthest. Trophies for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place will be awarded to those who raise the most money in divisions for: Adults (19 & Over); Youth (18 & Under); Teams/Businesses; Community Groups/Organizations; and Youth/Family.

Organizers say this year’s event will also be chock full of fun, family friendly activities, including costume contests, face painting, mermaids and more.

Participants can register either online or in person and check in on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day to receive their T-shirts and wristbands, which give them access to the swim area. Swimmers are encouraged to come to pre-registration and advance check-in at the Princess Royale from 2-4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Event day registration and check-in will begin at 9 a.m. and end promptly at 11:30 a.m.

Officials note that participants who register on or before Dec. 10 will receive an official 2023 AGH Penguin Swim short-sleeve T-shirt for their $25 registration fee. Shirts for participants who register after Dec. 10 will be available while supplies last. Individual participants who raise or donate $100 or more will also be eligible to receive an official 2023 AGH Penguin Swim long-sleeve T-shirt while supplies last.

For more information, or to register for the Penguin Swim, visit www.aghpenguinswim.org.

A Cyber Swim will also be offered to those who cannot attend. Simply register online, then take an ice-cold dip wherever you are and post a video or photo of your personal virtual Penguin Swim on social media using #OCPenguinSwim.