OCEAN CITY – New bids for site construction for the redevelopment of the downtown recreation complex remain considerably over what has been budgeted. In recent years, town officials have been planning for a major redevelopment of the downtown recreation and parks complex along the bayside between 3rd and 4th streets. The large swath of open…
BERLIN – While enterprise funds continue to be a cause for concern, the town’s latest audit shows Berlin’s general fund trending in the right direction. On Monday, Michael Kleger and Leslie Michalik of PKS & Company presented the Town of Berlin’s fiscal year 2022 audit. Kleger said the town’s financial statements presented fairly and offered…
OCEAN CITY – Just how much government input is too much for conditions of approval on a new business or development was the subject of a lively debate this week. On Tuesday, the Mayor and Council met with the Ocean City Planning Commission for a second joint meeting to discuss a wide variety of issues…
BERLIN – Construction on the Main Street storefronts that are currently boarded up is expected to begin next month. Samantha Pielstick, property manager for Jack Burbage, said this week that work on Burbage’s buildings in the downtown area – which include storefronts on Main Street as well as Pitts and William streets – should begin…
