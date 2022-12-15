SD Football Players Take Part in Eastern Shore Bowl

A contingent of Stephen Decatur varsity football players turned in strong performances for the South team last week in the Eastern Shore Bowl. Established in 2008, the Eastern Shore Bowl is a showcase event for senior players from Maryland, Delaware and Virginia. Pictured above are the Decatur representatives in the game with their coaches. For the record, the North team beat the South team, 20-17, in overtime.

Photo by Bayside Sports-Vince Risser