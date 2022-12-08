Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvhanddancing.com.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus hosts with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions. rain or shine.

Dec. 9-Dec. 31: Winterfest of Lights

The 2022 Winterfest of Lights will be an expanded walking tour that takes you through thousands of sparkling holiday lights and many animated light displays located along a paved path in Northside Park. Sip hot chocolate, take a photo with Santa, visit our gift shop and enjoy the array of holiday exhibits – including many surprises. Come see the 50-foot Christmas tree put on a show for you and soak up all of the ho­liday spirit at Winterfest of Lights.

Dec. 9: BFC Carryout Dinner

Berlin Fire Company will do the cooking for you Friday night with a pork chop carryout dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Two pork chops, mashed potatoes, lima beans, corn and roll for $15.

Dec. 10: Santa’s Open Event

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore will be holding its 30th Annual Santa’s Open Charity Event at the Ocean Pines Golf Club. Each holiday season the Eastern Shore comes together to support children facing adversity by golfing in this tournament and bringing an unwrapped gift for a child between the ages of 6-17. Volunteers and attendees will enjoy a round of golf, golfer gift, refreshments, food, silent auction, raffle prizes, and prizes for the top performers. The Hole-in-One contest will be sponsored by Pohanka. BBBSES still has sponsorship and team spots open. Visit www.shorebiglittle.org/events.

Dec. 10: Christmas Cookie Walk

8-2 p.m. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy, Berlin, will offer homemade fancy holiday cookies, $8 per pound. Candy, $10 per pound. Make your own selections. 410-641-2186.

Dec. 10: Monthly Meeting

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will meet 9:30 a.m. in the Ocean Pines Library. The speaker will be U.S. Coast Guard licensed Master/Captain Mark Sampson, a fishing guide for 20 IGFA world records, the founder of the Ocean City Shark Tournament and a leader in shark research, tagging and data collection. Members are asked to bring a food item or donation for Diakonia homeless shelter. All welcome.

Dec. 11: Sunday Side Orders Sales

Calvary United Methodist Church, 8607 Ironshire Station Road, Berlin, will offer from 12:30 p.m. until. The 12-ounce containers will be offered for $5; 16-ounce containers for $8. Sides include potato salad, mac n cheese, macaroni salad, string beans, greens, etc. Dessert table, rolls, corn bread and cold drinks for sale.

Dec. 10: Ocean City Comic Con

From 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Ocean City’s pop culture extravaganza features an exciting selection of guests and events sure to be a big hit with attendees. Special guests from the worlds of comics, TV, and more will be on hand. Guests will be available to meet attendees and sign autographs. Along with meeting guests, attendees will have access to anime screenings throughout the day, informative and entertaining panels, video game tournaments, a costume contest with prizes, and over 300 booths full of geeky goods and independent content creators. Admission is $12, kids 9 years and younger free with paying adult. Tickets at the door, $1 off if in Costume, $1 off with a non-perishable food item for Diakonia. http://www.oceancitycomicon.-com.

Dec. 11: Church Feast

St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church on Third Street in Ocean City will celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe at 10 a.m. A special bilingual service will begin with the congregation processing around the church building following a statue of the Virgin Mary, while carrying symbolic red roses and singing. After the service, there will be a celebration in the church hall complete with Jarocho Dancers, doing traditional folk dances and Mexican and Salvadoran food that is traditional for the occasion.

Dec. 14: Dinner Theater Trip

The Ocean City 50+ Senior Center plans a trip to see “It’s A Wonderful Life” at Toby’s Dinner Theater. 410-289-0824.

Dec. 15: NAACP Zoom

From 6-7:30 p.m., join the Worcester County NAACP as it shares memories of Worcester County African American history. Stories about Henry’s Hotel, 310 S. Baltimore Ave Ocean City, are also being sought. All memories appreciated. See Worcester County NAACP Facebook page for more information.

Dec. 16: Christmas Concert

The Arlene Reichert Memorial Concert Series presents Annual Christmas Concert and Carol Sing-Along at 6:30 p.m. at Stevenson United Methodist Church featuring SUMC Director of Music/Organist Ty Thompson, SUMC Handbell Choir, SUMC Praise Band and singing duo Selah Wilson and Amanda Jones. Free admission. An offering will be taken for HALO (Hope and Life Outreach).

Dec. 16: Harry Potter Event

The Pocomoke Library is hosting “A Hogwart’s Holiday” for wizards, witches, and Muggles alike from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Join for Harry Potter themed games and crafts and immerse yourself in the magic of the holiday season. Families are welcome to attend this free event and costumes are encouraged. Please register at WorcesterLibrary.org under “Events.” For more information, contact the Pocomoke Branch at 410-957-0878 or visit us at 301 Market Street, Pocomoke, Md. 21851.

Dec. 22: Support Group

Alzheimer’s and Dementia Caregivers Support Group meets from 3-4 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library. Monthly meetings are held on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month.

Dec. 24: NOEL Dinner

The N.O.E.L. (Nothing Other than Eating and Loving) Community is excited to be able to provide food for locals for Christmas again this year on Christmas Eve between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon. Hot breakfast food will be provided along with some sweet treats and some festive Christmas music. N.O.E.L. volunteers will distribute bags of non-perishable foods filled with some traditional food items to prepare at home. These bags will be distributed at St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church on 3rd Street. In addition to Christmas outreach, N.O.E.L. supports many local social service programs and food pantries throughout the year. If you would like to make a donation to the N.O.E.L. Community, please send donations to The N.O.E.L. Community c/o St. Paul’s by the Sea at 302 N. Baltimore Avenue, Ocean City, Md. 21842.

Dec. 24: Candlelight Service

The Board of Directors invites the community to join for An 18th Century Candlelight Christmas Eve Service at Historic St. Martin’s Church, 11413 Old Worcester Highway, Showell, at 3 p.m. with guest officiant The Rev. Carl Mosley, from St. Paul’s Berlin Parish. Complimentary parking.

Dec. 24: Musical Presentations

Christmas Eve services at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will feature a musical presentation at 6:30 p.m. followed by a service at 7 p.m.

Dec. 30: Mayor’s New Year Event

Live music at 7 p.m. at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center, featuring the Greatest Piano Men celebrating the songs of Beethoven, Billy Joel, Elton John, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder and more. Tickets at www.ocperformingartscenter.com.

Dec. 31: OC Fireworks

Bundle up and enjoy New Year’s Eve fireworks on the beach at N. Division Street.

Dec. 31: NYE Ball Drop In Berlin

5 p.m.-midnight. Laser light shows 5:15 p.m. and 11 p.m. Kids ball drop at 6 p.m. Live music, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dance party, 10 p.m.-midnight. Ball drop midnight. www.berlinmainstreet.com.

Jan. 11: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City Senior Center located on 41st Street and Coastal Highway. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will discuss diabetes. New members are welcome.