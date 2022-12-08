OC Lioness Lions Club Donates to Town Cats

fAt a recent meeting, Liz Scott of Town Cats was presented with a donation from the Ocean City Lioness Lions Club by President Bev Topfer.  Town Cats is an organization that rescues homeless cats, gives them all necessary medical treatments such as spaying/neutering , shots, blood tests, deworming and flea treatments.  The cats are then put up for adoption at Pet Smart.