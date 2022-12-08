Doris and Joseph Aiello recently made a generous gift of $250,000 to the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation. Longtime residents of the Baltimore area, the couple has semi-retired and spends the majority of the year in Ocean City. The couple recognizes the important role the community hospital plays in supporting the health and wellbeing of the Eastern Shore community and visitors alike. The Aiellos’ donation will assist Atlantic General Hospital with its ongoing mission to provide accessible, high-quality care to every patient they serve.

Pictured, from left, are Charlotte Cathell, chair of the Atlantic General Hospital Board of Trustees; Don Owrey, president and CEO of Atlantic General Hospital; Joseph and Doris Aiello; Steve Green, chair of the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation; Steven Tyson, donor relations officer for Atlantic General Hospital; Toni Keiser, vice president of public relations for Atlantic General Hospital; and Dean Lewis, secretary, Atlantic General Hospital Foundation.

Submitted Photo