DAR Presented a Distinguished Citizen Medal

by

dOn November 21, 2022, the General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) presented a Distinguished Citizen Medal to Morris Semiatin at Gull Creek Senior Living Community in Berlin. Semiatin, who was nominated for his service during World War II, is pictured with Chapter Regent Talley Hann and James Adkins.