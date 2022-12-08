BERLIN – On Nov. 30, Lorrie Miller, general manager of the Dunes Manor Hotel, and David Del Russo, regional director of operations for OTO Development Group, donated the portraits of Milton and Thelma Conner to Atlantic General Hospital. The couple played a large role in the Ocean City community for decades, and Thelma built and ran the iconic Dunes Manor Hotel. Accompanying the portraits was a donation of $11,500 raised from equipment sales and matching gifts. Thelma Conner moved to Ocean City in 1940 to work with her husband at his family’s Hastings Miramar Hotel. The couple eventually bought the Dunes Motel on 27th Street in the 60s, operating that property together until Milton passed away in 1979. Eight years later, Thelma fulfilled the couple’s dream and built the Dunes Manor Hotel, an 11-story, Victorian-style hotel on 28th Street. Conner was the first female president of the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce in 1974 and was named the 1985 Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Citizen of the Year. She also served as the president of the Hotel Motel Restaurant Association in 1985 and was named 1994 Maryland Independent Hotelier of the Year. In the spring of 1990, the community campaign to build Atlantic General Hospital kicked off at the Dunes Manor Hotel, as Conner supported the idea of opening “a new chapter in healthcare.” Conner went on to be one of the first members of the Atlantic General Hospital Board of Directors. The Dunes Manor Hotel is currently being renovated to bring a more modern and coastal feel to the property while also still maintaining some of the Victorian old-world charm and amenities that were so important to the Conners, such as the ornate lobby ceiling and the ocean-facing rocking chairs on the back veranda. Both the Dunes Manor Hotel and Atlantic General Hospital look forward to serving the community for many more generations to come. Pictured, from left to right, are Toni Keiser, Atlantic General Hospital vice president of public relations, Lorrie Miller, general manager of the Dunes Manor Hotel, David Del Russo, regional director of operations for OTO Development Group, Don Owrey, Atlantic General Hospital president & CEO, and Steven Tyson, Atlantic General Hospital Foundation donor relations officer. Submitted Photo

New Members

BERLIN – The Coastal Association of Realtors (Coastal) welcomed 26 new members during new member orientation last month.

New member orientation is a requirement for all members of Coastal. Attendees are introduced to services provided by the association. The class is held quarterly.

“We welcome these new members and wish them the best of luck,” said Coastal Association of Realtors President Austin Whitehead. “There are exciting changes coming to both the market and the Eastern Shore and it is an exciting time to be joining our industry or moving to our area from another part of the country.”

New members include: Rob Fuller with ERA Martin; Frank Killan with Coldwell Banker; Angel Chaconas with Coldwell Banker; Alyssa Linton with Keller Williams; Eric Johnson with ERA Martin; Joe Lavin with Compass; Jennifer McCracken with Atlantic Shores Sotheby’s; Eric Husselbaugh with Iron Valley; Nosa Idemudia with Long and Foster; John Savage with Long and Foster; Charlie Elliott with Re/Max Advantage; Drew Robertson with SVN Miller; Morgan Guy with Keller Williams; Vicki Ewalt with ERA Martin; Antonia Gary with Keller Williams; Whitney Elliott with Coldwell Banker; Breezy Kammermeier with Coldwell Banker; Cindy Gubosh with Coldwell Banker; Heather Willey with ERA Martin; Kerry Cettei with Keller Williams; Mikeshia Wilson with Keller Williams; Meghan Fitzgerald Kenney with Worthington Realty; Dawn Peterson with Keller Williams; Monica Bookwalter with Keller Williams; Nanay Paul with Fathom Realty; and Sheila Outten with Keller Williams.

X

Broadband Grant

SALISBURY – Salisbury University’s Eastern Shore Regional GIS Cooperative (ESRGC) has dedicated its resources to expand broadband internet technology to underserved parts of the nation for over a decade.

What started as a national initiative with federal funds in 2009 has now leveraged the opportunity to focus on services for Maryland.

Its reputation for mapping and research excellence has earned the cooperative a $2.44 million grant from the Office of Statewide Broadband. The year-long project will include collecting, analyzing, and visualizing the broadband internet capacity across Maryland.

The ESRGC will develop of set of map and data products to support the Office of Statewide Broadband as it begins to invest in the expansion of both internet capability and capacity in every corner of the state.

“Our resources and services have continued to grow and improve since the initial project and to have the Office of Statewide Broadband recognize us again as an experienced and reliable partner in this work is a

testament to the expertise and dedication of the ESRGC staff,” said Lauren McDermott, ESRGC practice manager.

ESRGC roles in the broadband mapping experience include working with providers from the previous projects and any new providers available, analysis of the provider data received and mapping the data, and condensing and presenting in a viewable and accessible format to help them make decisions. This project also provides the ESRGC the opportunity to partner with Maryland Broadband Cooperative and CTC Technologies.

The latest grant brings the task full circle for Mary Buffington, ESRGC project manager, who worked on the initial national broadband project in 2009.

“I think it’s an important next step in broadband access to have a plan that’s been developed by the state and regions,” she said. “This way, we don’t have to compare our compiled data to much bigger states to find something applicable for very different areas. We can assess the size and protocol that fits Maryland and have a voice in the data collection and processing.”

The previous broadband project was finalized in 2014. It included the collection of broadband availability data from more than 50 service providers and 13,500 community anchor institutions; the launch of an interactive website that allows consumers to learn about broadband availability and speed capabilities at their addresses; and thousands of wireless availability tests statewide, as well as the development of a Broadband Connectivity Ranking index to improve understanding among decision-makers.

“Now, more than ever, we have come to rely on broadband access for business, healthcare, and education,” said Buffington. “This grant and project will bring Maryland closer to having all of our communities served with available access for everyone.”

X

Business Welcomed

GEORGETOWN – On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony in celebration for CubeBeGone LLC, located at 26521 Lewes Georgetown Hwy.

CubeBeGone LLC is Delaware’s “Everything Fryer” company. They are the only locally owned and operated used cooking oil management company in Delaware. They are committed to shrinking the carbon footprint on the Delmarva peninsula one fryer at a time. CubeBeGone taps into Delaware’s vast restaurant market by collecting the used cooking oil produced by their fryers and giving it a second life through refineries that recycle it into renewable, biodegradable biodiesel fuel. They have over 50 years collective experience in the environmental field and plenty of local, satisfied customers. CubeBeGone clients rely on them to be the dependable, local option to take all the stress of oil disposal off their plates so they can do what they do best – serve up delicious food.