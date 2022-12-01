BERLIN– Town officials agreed to move forward with using grant funds to purchase security cameras and modular vehicle barriers.

The Berlin Town Council voted unanimously on Monday to buy security cameras and modular vehicle barriers for the downtown area. Both purchases are being made with a $76,300 Community Safety Works Business District Grant the town received from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development this spring.

“It was a very competitive grant last year,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director. “I feel Berlin is very fortunate we have the luxury to get state funding to get these.”

Wells said the town received three bids that ranged from $23,000 to $45,000 for the cameras. She said she and Electric Utility Director Tim Lawrence had reviewed them and after interviews recommended the town sign go with the bid of $31,098 from B4 Sales.

“They were very attentive,” she said. “They explained everything about what the cameras’ capabilities will be.”

Mayor Zack Tyndall if the town could open one of the camera feeds could be used to provide the public with a glimpse of the town. He said visitors were always checking the live cameras in Ocean City.

“It’s got a commercial component that could be helpful,” he said.

Wells said that idea could be explored. She said the fisheye cameras would be placed on utility poles in the downtown area.

On Monday the town also approved the purchase of 12 mobile vehicle security barriers from Rologard Global Company for $45,000. Wells said the town had received three bids that were very close in price for the barriers. She said the town’s public works staff suggested the Rologard barriers because they were tow-behind units that would not have to be dismantled every time they’re used and can be easily transported by a truck to different areas in town.

Councilman Dean Burrell indicated the appearance of the barriers was rather utilitarian but that he valued their capabilities.

“I’m so glad to hear you say these barriers are designed to stop a vehicle in its tracks,” he said.

Staff said that the appearance of the barriers could be improved with décor or if they were placed behind other objects.

The council voted unanimously to purchase the barriers.