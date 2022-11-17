A scene from a previous Ice Ice Berlin event is pictured above. File Photo By Alyssa Maloof

BERLIN – Berlin will kick off the holiday season next week with Ice Ice Berlin set for Black Friday.

On Nov. 25, area residents are invited to Berlin for an evening of entertainment, shopping and visiting Santa. This year, 37 ice sculptures will be on display in front of downtown shops, which will be open late for the evening.

“Each ice sculpture is created with the holidays in mind,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director. “They’re unique. There’s some really fun artistic expression.”

Years ago, the town began a tradition of kicking off the holiday season with a tree lighting ceremony in front of the Atlantic Hotel. During the pandemic, in an effort to adjust the event to encourage social distancing, organizers set up ice sculptures throughout the town. Because the sculptures were so popular, Ice Ice Berlin has become a regular event that begins with the tree lighting and then gives attendees the chance to stroll through town admiring the icy works of art.

This year, attendees can visit Santa at Kringle Kottage on the lawn of the Taylor House Museum from 5-8 p.m. Carriage rides will also be offered throughout the evening.

At 5:45 p.m., dancers from Seaside Dance Academy will perform in front of the hotel, and at 6 p.m. Mayor Zack Tyndall will light the 25-foot tree.

“Right after the tree is lit OC Pipes and Drums will be performing, strolling to a variety of places throughout the evening,” Wells said.

The 37 ice sculptures will be placed in front of the businesses that sponsored them.

“We’re very fortunate that we had 37 businesses that wanted to sponsor sculptures,” Wells said. “The more businesses sponsor the more sculptures we can have.”

Friday’s event, which is also sponsored in part by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, starts at 5 p.m. Wells said parking is free and encouraged attendees to utilize the parking lot at Stephen Decatur Park. For more information, visit the “Ice Ice Berlin & Tree Lighting” event page on Facebook. Wells encourages area residents who haven’t been before to take part in the festive start to the holiday season.

“Ice Ice Berlin creates a magical experience for all ages, and it celebrates Berlin as an arts and entertainment district,” she said.