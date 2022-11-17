The Coastal Association of REALTORS announced that it has awarded a combined $4,250 in grant funding to the Alzheimer's Association of the Eastern Shore, Epoch Dream Center, Hope and Life Outreach (HALO), the Humane Society of Wicomico County, and the Life Crisis Center through the Coastal REALTORS Foundation’s latest round of funding. Since 2018 Coastal REALTORS Foundation has given more than $60,000 to local charities in Wicomico, Worcester, and Somerset counties. Above, Coastal representatives are pictured with a check presentation. Submitted Photo

New Hire

OCEAN CITY – Ørsted, a U.S. clean energy leader, announced a new hire to advance its partnership with the state of Maryland and the development of Skipjack Wind.

Ørsted has hired Maddy Voytek to serve as deputy head of government affairs and market strategy in Maryland. Voytek will be responsible for developing and implementing engagement strategies in the state, including maintaining and strengthening positive working relationships with policymakers, environmental NGOs, local community organizations and more.

Skipjack Wind is a 966-megawatt offshore wind project off the Maryland coast that will generate enough clean energy to power nearly 300,000 homes in the region. Ørsted will enable nearly $735 million in investments in Maryland and create approximately 750 permanent jobs and thousands of temporary jobs during Skipjack Wind’s development and operation. Ørsted is also committing $10 million to STEM education and workforce development programs in Maryland.

“Maddy possesses a deep understanding of the role public engagement plays in the advancement of clean energy in Maryland,” said Brady Walker, head of government affairs and market strategy for Maryland and Delaware. “She will play a critical role as we build a sustainable offshore wind industry in the state, creating good-paying jobs for Marylanders while helping the state reach its renewable energy targets.”

Prior to joining Ørsted, Voytek served as government affairs associate at the Maryland Chamber of Commerce, helping to lead advocacy efforts on behalf of 5,500-plus members before the Maryland General Assembly.

She previously worked for the Hogan-Rutherford administration as the governor’s executive assistant, handling the governor’s day-to-day operations and long-term planning. Voytek also served as the legislative and membership director for the Maryland Retailers Association, where she worked on a wide range of legislative issues.

“I am honored and excited to join Ørsted’s team to assist in guiding the company’s partnership with Maryland,” said Voytek. “Maryland has consistently supported the advancement of a local clean energy economy. As builder, owner, and operator of Skipjack Wind, we are proud to partner with the state to create thousands of local jobs and more clean energy for the region for decades to come.”

Store Opening

SALISBURY – Flo Brotzman of The Hanna Team with SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate is pleased to announce the new home for Thirst No More Christian Store.

They have relocated to unit 204 in the Oakridge Commons Shopping Center, located at 321 Tilghman Road, in Salisbury, Md., near KFC/Taco Bell and Oak Ridge Church.

Aquilla Cain, owner of Thirst No More, was the manager for Family Christian Store. When Family Christian Store closed their Salisbury location in 2017, Cain knew there was still a strong need for a Christian store in the Salisbury market and took a leap of faith and opened Thirst No More Christian Store.

In April 2021, Jack Savage, owner of Jacks’ Religious Gift Shop for over 60 years, passed the baton of operating the only locally owned Christian store in Salisbury to Thirst No More by allowing Cain to purchase his inventory and customer list.

Opening five years ago this November, Thirst No More is an independently owned and woman-owned business. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday by appointment only (private shopping for groups of four of more) and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hospital Accreditation

SALISBURY – TidalHealth Peninsula Regional has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.

The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a healthcare organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care and is valid for the next 36 months.

Additionally, earning Gold Seal Accreditation in the 2022 review were the following TidalHealth locations and services within the health system: TidalHealth FamilyLab, located in Princess Anne, TidalHealth FamilyLab, located on Milford Street, Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute, TidalHealth McCready Pavilion, TidalHealth Breast Center, TidalHealth Millsboro Pavilion, TidalHealth Ocean Pines Campus and TidalHealth Cardiovascular, Pulmonary Rehabilitation & Preventive Cardiology.

TidalHealth underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review on Aug. 2-5. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with hospital, laboratory and ambulatory office standards spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.

“TidalHealth is pleased to again receive accreditation from The Joint Commission, the premier healthcare quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation,” said Steve Leonard, TidalHealth president and CEO. “Team members from across the organization and throughout our network of labs, health campuses and pavilions, specialty offices and family medicine practices continue to work together to enhance, develop and implement approaches that are improving care for people on the Delmarva Peninsula.”

This year, TidalHealth Peninsula Regional was also ranked as the fifth best hospital in Maryland and named a Best Regional Hospital for the Eastern Shore by U.S. News and World Report. Its team was recognized as high performing in stroke care, the treatment of pneumonia, lung cancer surgery, knee replacement, hip replacement, kidney failure, heart failure, the treatment of heart attack, diabetes, colon cancer surgery, and for the care of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Agents Welcomed

OCEAN CITY – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty is pleased to welcome agents Greg Erdie, Kim Collins and Jo Ann Brandt, who have recently affiliated with the company’s coastal offices in Ocean Pines, Ocean City and West Ocean City.

Erdie said, “With over 38 years of full-time sales experience, Greg has become a HouseSOLD word in Worcester County and is licensed in Maryland and Delaware.”

Collins added, “I’ve been selling real estate here on the shore for over 20 years. I live here

and I know the market, the buildings, the communities here in Worcester County. I give 110% to my clients. I’m relentless, responsive, resourceful, and professional with a friendly warm manner.”

Brandt said, “Real estate is my passion and it allows me to utilize my business acumen, negotiating skills and professionalism to guide my clients through their largest financial investment of home-buying and home-selling. I look forward to assisting you in Maryland and Delaware.”