Administrator Jeff Fleetwood retired in April. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

(The following is a press release from the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation with a released statement from Berlin’s mayor. This story will be updated.)

BERLIN — Investigators with the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation were requested to investigate a fraud involving a recently retired employee for the Town of Berlin. Investigators met with the complainant and learned that Jeffery Thomas Fleetwood of Delmar Delaware recently retired from his position as Town Administrator. Investigators were advised that during a recent audit, discrepancies were discovered involving Fleetwood’s leave balances.

Investigators discovered between October 2021 and April 2022, an additional 240 hours of sick leave and an additional 80 hours of vacation leave were added to Fleetwood’s leave and earning statement. Investigators discovered that the total amount paid out to Fleetwood as a result of the additional leave was approximately $17,520.00.

Investigators with the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation applied for criminal charges with the District Court Commissioner. A criminal summons was issued and served charging six counts of Forgery of Private Documents, Theft $1,500 to under $25,000, and Theft Scheme $1500 to under $25,000.

Separate from the WCBI press release, Mayor Zack Tyndall issued a statement in the town’s own press release, saying, “As stated in the Town Charter, one of the most important responsibilities of the Mayor is to oversee the management of town resources. As such, over the past two years, we have conducted reviews of existing policies related to financial transparency, controls, and the prevention of waste, fraud, and abuse. We will continue to work collaboratively with the investigating authorities as they move forward with this case.”