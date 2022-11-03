WPS Held Annual Fall Fun Festival

by

Students EThe 10th grade held the annual Fall Fun Festival at Worcester Preparatory School (WPS) last week for lower school students to enjoy. Sophomores created their own game stations for the lower grades to play, including the equipment, rules of play and the number of tickets per game. They also brought in candy, treats and prizes. Pictured left, striking a pose with 10th grade advisor Hunter Causey are third graders Madelyn Tull, Amalia Gjikuria, Kingsley Giardina and Nora Rafinski.