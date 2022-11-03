BERLIN — For the 12th consecutive year, Assateague Coastal Trust (ACT) and the Assateague Coastkeeper will bring the internationally recognized Wild & Scenic Film Festival (WSFF) to Seacrets.

The WSFF focuses on films that both celebrate the splendor of the planet and speak to environmental concerns Earth faces. Wild & Scenic Film Festival inspires environmental activism and a love for nature through film.

The program for the evening will feature 15 films, including “If You Give a Beach a Bottle,” which explores ocean pollution in a beautifully artistic way, along with “Can’t Beat This Place for Fun,” which features the building process and deep conversation legacy of Grand Canyon dories with fun at every bend.

ACT will host the event at Seacrets, Morley Hall in Ocean City on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. (doors opening 6:30 p.m) There will be a silent auction with gift baskets with lots of goodies from numerous local merchants, restaurants, and artists. raffle items. Event specials will also complement the evening.

“This festival is a natural extension of Assateague Coastal Trust’s work to inspire people to act on behalf of the environment,” said Assateague Coastkeeper Gabby Ross. “The staff at ACT, a local community non-profit, works all year to keep our coastal waterways swimmable, fishable, and recreational through citizen advocacy programs, youth education programs, and most importantly by working towards strong, fair and equitable environmental policy at the local and state level.”

Individual tickets are $25 or ticket bundles of five for $100. Advance tickets are now available for purchase at www.actforbays.org/wsff