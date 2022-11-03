A festive team is pictured in last week’s charity golf event. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY – Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore (JAES) raised just over $7,500 at its inaugural Pumpkin Putt event on Oct. 27 at Embers Island Miniature Golf in Ocean City.

The funds will go toward ensuring students in Worcester County continue to receive JA programs.

“The first-annual JA Pumpkin Putt was a huge success for JA, not only in its execution and turnout, but in the significant funds it raised which will directly benefit the education of financial literacy and entrepreneurship to the students of Worcester County,” said Hank Fisher, JA chair for Worcester County.

The event included a costume contest, awards for best and scariest scores, raffle prizes and a hole-in-one competition. An awards banquet followed the event at BLU Crabhouse & Raw Bar.

JA Pumpkin Putt attracted over 100 mini-golfers, including local business owners, community leaders, students and families.

The event was sponsored by CMG Home Loans, Eastern Title & Settlement, X Squad Dancers, True North Group of Keller Williams Realty, Community Title Network, The Giardina Family, Eastern Shore Distributing, Wildflower Estate Venue, Duffie Boatworks and The Dough Roller.