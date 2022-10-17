Boris Wade Connor

NEWARK – A Newark, Md., man was arrested on murder and assault charges last week following a fatal shooting in Worcester County.

On Saturday, Maryland State Police arrested Boris Wade Connor, 18, of Newark, Md., for his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting that took place in the 6700 block of Basket Switch Road in Newark. The victim has since been identified as Kamron Michael Lucas, 34, of Newark, Md.

At approximately 12:20 p.m. Saturday, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting that occurred on Basket Switch Road. According to a news release, deputies located Lucas, who was declared deceased at the scene. Investigators also identified Connor as a suspect in the case.

Police report that investigators believe Connor and Lucas, who knew each other, were involved in an argument. Connor then pulled out a handgun and shot Lucas and fled the scene before being taken into custody, according to the news release.

A trooper from the Maryland State Police Berlin barrack and a deputy from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office later located Connor driving with another person and was able to arrest him following a traffic stop. Following the arrest, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit lead the investigation. The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation, the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Maryland Natural Resources Police and the Maryland State Police Crash Team also assisted with the investigation.

Connor was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault, along with firearms-related charges, and was seen by a Worcester County District Court Commissioner for an initial appearance.

Connor will be held in the Worcester County Detention Center awaiting a bond review with a Worcester County District Court judge.

The case remains under investigation.