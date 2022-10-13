Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvhanddancing.com.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, an volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Tuesday: Tango Practice

Argentine Tango practice 7-9:30 p.m. Experienced dancers and anyone interested in watching or learning more are welcome. No partner required. More information at TangobytheBeach.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus hosts with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Oct. 14: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church will host from 4-6 p.m. Carryout but can eat inside. Bake table available. Cost is $14 for crab cake sandwich, green beans, baked potato and cole slaw; $24 for two sandwiches, green beans, baked potato and cole slaw; and $10 for sandwich only.

Oct. 14-15: Quilt Show & Boutique

Quilters by the Sea Guild will host from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Community Center, 235 Ocean Pkwy. Quilt show, boutique, raffle baskets and more. Free Admission.

Oct. 14-16: Town Cats

Town Cats of Ocean City will be at the Autumn Home & Condo Show with Arts & Crafts Fair and OC Pet Expo at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. Hours are Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Oct. 15: Cruizers For Christ

From 9 a.m.-1 p.m., the 16th Annual Cruizers for Christ Car/Bike Show will be held at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church, 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road. Entry fee is $12. Trophies will be given to the Top 20 and “Best in Show.” There will be vendors, a silent auction, gospel music and food for purchase including scrapple sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs and baked goods.

Oct. 15: Gospel Music Festival

The Germantown School Community Heritage Center announces the return of its annual Tindley Gospel Music Festival from 1:30-4 p.m. Tindley, known as the godfather of Gospel Music, wrote more than 50 hymns during his lifetime. The event will not only celebrate the Berlin native’s music, but will also offer storytelling and historical contexts of his music, storytelling and food vendors. Health vendors and voter registration will also be provided. The event is free. Dedicated tours of the Taylor House Museum exhibit will be offered on the morning of Oct. 15 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Oct. 15: World Singing Day

The Delmarva Chorus of Sweet Adelines International, along with event sponsor Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks, invites singers of any age to gather at noon in the White Horse Park pavilion to just sing for World Singing Day, a joyful community experience for musicians and non-musicians alike, from shower singers to celebrities, as they gather in their communities and sing together without the pressure of performing.

Oct: 15: Fried Chicken Dinner

New Hope United Methodist Church in Willards will host from 11 a.m.-until. Cost is $15 per adult and carryout available. 410-543-8244.

Oct. 15: Mobile Headquarters

The mobile headquarters of the Republican Women of Worcester County will be on Route 50 in front of Sherwin Williams from 1-3 p.m. Information on Republican candidates and campaign signs and materials will be available.

Oct. 17: Club Meeting

Democratic Women’s Club of Worcester County will meet at the Ocean Pines Library for coffee and conversation, 9:30 a.m., and regular monthly meeting, 10 a.m. Featured speaker is Nanci Osborne, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense. She will give an overview of the organization. New and prospective members are welcome to attend.

Oct. 19: Fundraising Dinner

Bethany United Methodist Church on Stephen Decatur Highway in Berlin is hosting a fundraising dinner at Carrabba’s Italian Grill from 4-7 p.m. The fundraiser is part of the Carrabba’s Cares Event where a percentage of each check goes to Bethany Church when you mention that you are there to support the church. It may be used for dining in or carryout. Proceeds will benefit the programs and missions of the church.

Oct. 20: Dine And Donate

The Sterling Tavern will offer from 5-8 p.m. with the restaurant donating a portion of total bill to Stevenson United Methodist Church’s Rolling Stones Youth Ministry.

Oct. 20: Furnace Town Tour, Lunch

The Ocean City 50-Plus Center is planning a trip to Furnace Town in Snow Hill and lunch at Blacksmith Gastropub. Call 410-289-0824 for information.

Oct. 20: Farm-To-Library Event

The Friends of the Ocean Pines Library will present as part of the organization’s semi-annual membership meeting. Local farmers will share their stories. This event is open to the public and refreshments will be served. The membership meeting begins at 10 a.m., followed by the Farm-To-Library event at 11 a.m. The general public is welcome and there is no charge. Guest speakers will be Matthew Harhai, Goat Plum Tree Farm, Berlin; Nancie Corbett, Bluebird Farms, Berlin; and Carol Cross, Cross Farms, Berlin.

Oct. 21: Fried Chicken Dinner

Berlin Fire Company will be offering its Friday night carryout dinners at the upstairs banquet hall, 4:30-7 p.m. or until sold out. Meal is four pieces of chicken, homemade macaroni and cheese, string beans and roll for $15. Next dinner Nov. 18.

Oct. 21: Fish Fry

Bowen Willing Workers in Newark will be having a Flounder Fish Fry on at 4:30 p.m. Fried fish, green beans, mac n’ cheese, cornbread, dessert and beverage for $10.

Oct. 22: Blood Drive

Join the Bikers Without Borders Foundation for the first Bikers for Blood Drive at the Blood Bank of Delmarva in Dagsboro. Donations begin at 8 a.m. and continue throughout the day until 2 p.m. Delmarva Billiards, located in the same parking lot, will be opening at 9 a.m. with a full menu available all day as well as billiards and music. In the parking lot, you’ll find several local businesses and vendors providing information and support to those providing the gift of life. To schedule an appointment, visit: https://tinyurl.com/BWOBRiders.

Oct. 22: Rummage Sale

Ocean City Presbyterian Church will hold a rummage sale at 1301 Philadelphia Avenue from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Oct. 22: Chicken, Dumplings

Calvary United Methodist Church, 8607 Ironshire Station Road, will host Pre-Homecoming Chicken n Dumplings Dinners “to go” sale. Starting 10:30 a.m. until sold out. Platters are $12 and comes with two sides and roll. Sides include macaroni and cheese, greens, potato salad and string beans. Drinks and dessert table items available for sale.

Oct. 22: Knupp Event

The Ocean Pines community is coming together to honor Gavin Knupp by renaming the skate park. Gavin was passionate about skateboarding along with many more outdoor activities. He loved encouraging others to #doitfortheskateedit. Event at the Sinepuxent Brewing Co. is for the first ever benefit in honor of Gavin Knupp. Good food, beverages, giveaways, 50/50 raffles, silent auction items and more.

Oct. 22: Furnace Town Halloween

From 4-8 p.m., Halloween in the Forest at Furnace Town Historic Site, 3816 Old Furnace Rd., Snow Hill. Spooktacular games, music and trick-or-treating. Cost is $5/person. www.furnacetown.org.

Oct. 22: Blood Drive Event

Bikers Without Borders Foundation along with the Blood Bank of Delmarva are hosting a blood drive and hope that you will give the gift of life at the Dagsboro Donation Center, 32442 Royal Blvd., Dagsboro Del. 19939 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Registration requested prior to event 888-825-6638. Food available on site for purchase, vendors and DJ. Bikerswithoutbordersfoundation@gmail.com.

Oct. 27: Trick-Or-Treating

Wor-Wic Community College will hold a family-friendly trick-or-treat event from 5:30-7 p.m. at the campus on the corner of Route 50 and Walston Switch Road in Salisbury. Treat Street will be held rain or shine.

Oct. 28: Fall Party

Stevenson United Methodist Church will hold from 6-8 p.m. with food, candy, games, pumpkin decorating, music and bonfire. Stop by Buckingham Presbyterian’s Trunk or Treat, too.

Oct. 29: Breakfast Buffet

AUCE breakfast buffet at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church located at 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road in Whaleyville. Cost is $8/adult and $4/child. From 7-10 a.m., buffet will include pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrapple, scrambled eggs, chipped beef, hash brown potatoes, toast, fruit and assorted beverages.

Nov. 4: Berlin Glow Walk

This year’s Fall Just Walk event will be-gin in Stephen Decatur Park and follow a 4.5-mile route around and through downtown Berlin. Participants are asked to bring and wear glow-in-the-dark items to light up the night in a walk around the community. Limited supplies will also be available at registration. Pre-registration is available at justwalkworcester.org. Day-of registration starts at 5 p.m. in Stephen Decatur Park, 130 Tripoli Street, and the walk starts at 5:30 p.m. Strollers and friendly, leashed dogs are welcome. All participants will receive a free raffle entry for a Berlin Basket.

Nov. 5: Holiday Craft Fair

The Pine’eer Craft Club of Ocean Pines will host the 11th annual event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Community Center. The event is free and open to the public. Local artisans, crafters and many Craft club members will display and sell their hand-crafted items. The fair is a juried event, meaning organizers will limit the number of similar products.

Nov. 9: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City Senior Center located on 41st Street. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will be from the Sierra Club. New members are welcome. Call Bob McCluskey at 410-250-0980 with questions.

Nov. 24: Thanksgiving Dinner

The 43rd Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner will again be held at the Ocean City Baptist Church from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Anyone who is looking for a good home cooked meal this Thanksgiving Day is invited to dinner. Come and receive a great meal at no cost. The men and women of the church and community will be preparing and serving the dinner. Please call Ocean City Baptist Church to inform organizers of plans or sign-up online at OCBaptist.com. Dinner will also be taken to shut-ins if address can be provided.