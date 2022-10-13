BERLIN — Harrison Group Resort Hotels & Restaurants announced this week it has added Dune Suites and Dunes Court, both located at 28th Street in Ocean City, to the growing oceanfront hotel portfolio and look forward to welcoming guests to both of these coastal destination resort properties.

Dune Suites is a family-friendly oceanfront hotel property featuring 64 inviting oceanfront suites with sweeping views of the ocean and the wide Atlantic coastline. Hotel guests will enjoy the direct beachfront experience and the close proximity to the famous Boardwalk. The desirable direct oceanfront location is within easy walking distance to amusements, shops, restaurants and other local attractions. Each spacious 350-square-foot accommodation is equipped with a full-size refrigerator, countertop stove, microwave oven, coffeemaker and private balcony showcasing the beautiful ocean vista. Convenient amenities such as complimentary wifi, upgraded bath products and free parking enhance the individual guest experience.

Dunes Court, situated directly off the Boardwalk and Atlantic Ocean, is just steps to local attractions, shops and dining. This 49-unit beachside property is less than a quarter block from the Atlantic beaches and Boardwalk. The Dunes Court offers a charming, affordable destination for families and friends to stay during their beach vacation. The three-story building embraces a 1960’s coastal vibe, but with all the updated comforts and modern conveniences you would expect of an established larger hotel. Inspired by good times and sunny beach days, the accommodations are bright and airy, and each guest room includes a mini-fridge and microwave, plus guests will enjoy complimentary wifi and a nostalgic courtyard outdoor pool.

Harrison Group Resort Hotels & Restaurants is a family-owned company that owns and operates 17 unique oceanfront hotels in Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina under Hilton, Marriott, IHG and Choice brands as well as eight independent hotel properties. Fourteen hotels are located in Ocean City, one hotel is located in Corolla, N.C. and two hotels are located in Virginia Beach, Va.