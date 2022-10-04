Boardwalk parades of Cruisin participants are planned on Friday and Saturday mornings beginning at 8. Photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY — The weather is expected to improve just in time for the 25th anniversary of the Endless Summer Cruisin Car Show, which will be celebrated throughout the weekend, beginning Thursday, Oct. 6.

This four-day automotive event continues to be one of the eastern region’s most popular fall car shows with hot rods, cool classics, customs and more. The epicenter of the event will be the Inlet parking lot with activities at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center on 40th Street as well as businesses around town.

Scheduled to appear at Endless 2022 is Ian Roussel from the hit car show “Full Custom Garage.” He will be at the convention center on Friday, Oct. 7 and at the Inlet Saturday, Oct. 8. Also joining the fun will be television and movie star Morgan Fairchild, who has been featured in numerous hit shows including “Dallas,” “Flamingo Road,” “Happy Days” and “Friends.” She will be at the Inlet Friday, Oct. 7 and at the convention center on Saturday, Oct. 8. In addition, get in the Halloween spirit and check out the Halloween movie show car plus meet Sandy Johnson, who played Judith Myers in the horror film.

Some of the top national names in the country will be on display at Manufacturer’s Midway located at the Inlet including Advance Auto Parts, Advantage Lifts, AMSOIL, Bruno’s Classic Muscle, Carroll Shelby Racing, Classic Auto Mall, Lafayette Federal Credit Union, National Parts Depot, One Off Rod & Custom, QA1, Summit Racing, Sundance Vacation, T-Mobile and many more.

Also make sure to check out Gateway Classic Cars along with the vendor showroom and swap meet plus jewelry, arts and crafts and more inside at the convention center.

Another Endless Summer Cruisin Car Show highlight are the special Boardwalk parades that will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings. Parades begin at 8 a.m. leaving 27th Street and cruise south along the Boardwalk to the Inlet.

Being held in conjunction with Endless Summer Cruisin is the Hot Rod & Custom Car Show taking place indoors at the convention center Oct. 6-8. See some of the hottest show cars on display competing for cash and trophy awards.

Thursday and Friday evening cruise down to the Inlet parking lot for a Drive-In Movie on the big screen. Thursday night will feature Ghostbusters and Friday night will be Grease. Movies start at 7 p.m. While they are free to watch, make sure to pay for parking on Friday night.

On Sunday, the Grand Finale Awards will take place at 2 p.m. on the Inlet stage. Before Endless Summer Cruisin comes to an end, there will be more than 500 trophies, plaques and awards presented plus thousands of giveaways over the four-day event.

Spectator tickets for Endless Summer Cruisin are $10 per day Thursday and Sunday and $15 per day Friday & Saturday. Four-day event passes are also available for $35 at the event. For more information on Endless Summer Cruisin visit www.EndlessSummerCruisin.com.

“Endless Summer Cruisin has always held safety as our number one priority,” said event organizers in a statement. “The event does not tolerate unlawful activities or the disrespect of Ocean City. During Endless Summer Cruisin the Town of Ocean City and Worcester County will be classified as a Special Event Zone where there will be increased fines for speeding, negligent/reckless driving, spinning wheels and alcohol related offenses. We encourage everyone that comes to Ocean City for Endless Summer Cruisin, both participants and spectators, to respect the town and abide by the rules. Your cooperation will be greatly appreciated. We look forward to a wonderful and safe Endless Summer Cruisin for 2022 as we celebrate 25 years and for many years to come.”