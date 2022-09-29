Wor-Wic Community College Employees Received Service Awards

fWor-Wic Community College employees received awards for 20, 25 and 35 years of service at a recent all-staff meeting at the college. In the front row, from left, are Renee Dayton of Delmar, Del., and Wendy Postles of Salisbury, both recognized for 20 years of service, and Dr. Lawrence Blasco of Quantico, recognized for 25 years of service. In the back row, from left, are Joyce Nichols and Charles Thomas of Salisbury, recognized for 25 years of service, and Dr. Kimberley M. Roop of Salisbury, recognized for 35 years of service.