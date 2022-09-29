Tax Designation

BERLIN – The Institute of Business & Finance (IBF) recently awarded Jeffrey Montgomery with the only nationally recognized tax designation, CTS™ (Certified Tax Specialist™).

This graduate-level designation is conferred upon candidates who complete a 135-plus hour educational program focusing on personal income taxes and methods to reduce tax liability. The combined top state and federal bracket can easily exceed 40%.

CTS™ certification requires mastery of the basic income tax formula and its computation, retirement plans, deductions, credits, capital gains, depreciation, payroll taxes and tax planning. According to IBF, “No one likes to talk about taxes. Most people are intimidated by the subject matter. Yet, tax reduction can be surprisingly easy.”

The student must pass two comprehensive exams, complete a written case study as well as adhere to the IBF Code of Ethics and IBF Standards of Practice and fulfill annual continuing education requirements. The CTS™ program is designed for brokers and advisors who have clients interested in maximizing their after-tax returns as well as reducing their overall tax liability.

Jeff Montgomery is the founder and president of Montgomery Financial Services, LLC, an independent, fiduciary, registered investment advisory firm headquartered in Berlin, Md., with additional offices in Lewes, Del., and Eldersburg, Md. The team at Montgomery Financial specializes in building long-term financial plans with an emphasis on efficient investment management, proactive tax planning, and long-term income planning. Investment advisory services are offered through Montgomery Financial Services, LLC a registered investment advisor in the state of Maryland, Delaware and Florida. Insurance products and services are offered through MFS Wealth LLC, independent agent.

X

Grant Award

SALISBURY – TidalHealth announced today that it and the Salisbury Fire Department are the recipients of a $187,775 grant from the Rural Maryland Council’s Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund (RMPIF).

The grant will further support the Salisbury Wicomico Integrated Firstcare Team (SWIFT) – a collaboration between the Wicomico County Health Department, Salisbury Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and TidalHealth launched in 2017. TidalHealth will use the grant to expand the mobile integrated health program throughout Wicomico County. The funding will support additional staff including a part-time nurse practitioner, part-time registered nurse and full-time paramedic.

“This new grant funding helps us to expand the innovative work we are doing with the fire department to break down barriers preventing people from accessing health care,” said Katherine Rodgers, MPH, director of community health initiatives. “We are working as a multidisciplinary team that includes paramedics, nurses, social workers, and community health workers to better meet the needs of residents who may be at high risk for hospitalization because of physical, social or environmental challenges.”

Since October 2017, the SWIFT team has assisted people who frequently call 911 for non-emergency help. The goal of the program is to connect people with primary or specialty healthcare and community-based services to improve their health and quality of life while also reducing unnecessary strain on the EMS and emergency department (ED) systems.

In August 2021, the team added a new model to the program with a nurse practitioner and paramedic responding directly to 911 calls from people who may be better served by receiving treatment in their home because of a lower level of care needed, as opposed to receiving care at the ED.

The original program significantly reduced EMS calls and ED visits among enrolled participants. Last year, participants had a 64% reduction in 911 calls and 68% reduction in ED visits. The new model, which included responding directly to 911 calls, resulted in response to 323 calls and treated 95 people. This prevention activity saved about $200,000 in prevented ED visits.

Salisbury Fire Department EMS serves as the day-to-day primary SWIFT lead, with a dedicated emergency medical technician paramedic (EMT-P) who acts as the point person to identify the long-term needs of patients, make necessary referrals, and enroll interested frequent users into the SWIFT program. The team conducts regular home visits to do vital signs checks and work with community health workers to assess and address needs such as transportation, food, housing and access to primary care.

The City of Salisbury is proud to be involved in this partnership with TidalHealth and the Wicomico County Health Department. “The SWIFT members look forward to providing the needed care and access to resources to the vulnerable populations of our local communities,” said David Phippin, NRP CP-C, SWIFT Coordinator for the Salisbury Fire Department. “SWIFT’s team approach to community needs is crucial for meeting the requisites of each person’s community health needs.”

X

Honoree Named

SALISBURY – The Financial Services Institute (FSI), the leading advocacy organization for the independent financial services industry, has named local financial advisor Bruce Robson of CFS Financial to FSI’s 2022 Advocacy Circle of Excellence for his commitment to FSI’s advocacy mission and ensuring Main Street Americans’ access to affordable, professional financial advice.

“I am honored to be recognized among the FSI Circle of Excellence members,” said Robson. “FSI’s mission of

educating lawmakers and regulators on how independent financial advisors, such as myself, help clients to secure their financial futures is essential. Working together, we can help Americans achieve their financial dreams.”

FSI Advocacy Circle of Excellence honorees are determined by their contributions to the advancement of the profession and dedication to the industry’s advocacy priorities.

“The steadfast commitment of our members is essential to ensuring Main Street Americans continue to have access to the affordable, professional financial advice that can help them achieve their financial goals,” said FSI President and CEO Dale E. Brown. “We are proud to count Bruce among our members, and we are very pleased to recognize him for their exceptional contributions to our work on behalf of our industry and Main Street American investors. Bruce truly makes a difference in our profession, and we are grateful for their dedication and example.”

Robson is active in his community, specifically Horizons Delmarva for 18 years and Lower Shore Land Trust for many years, acting as treasurer since January 2022.

X

Practitioner Welcomed

SALISBURY – TidalHealth is pleased to welcome John McKnight, MD, MBA, to TidalHealth Medical Oncology and Hematology in Salisbury, Md., and Seaford, Del.

McKnight specializes in medical oncology and hematology, which is the combined practice of studying the blood’s physiology and cancerous blood disorders while managing the symptoms these diseases and resultant tumors may present.

McKnight received his medical degree from Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, D.C. He completed his internship in Internal Medicine at D.C. General Hospital and his residency at the University of Pittsburgh, Presbyterian University Hospital in Pittsburgh. He then completed his fellowship in medical oncology at the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Washington, D.C. McKnight also earned his MBA focusing on medical management from Johns Hopkins University, School of Professional Studies in Business and Education.

McKnight is board certified in medical oncology from the American Board of Internal Medicine and American Board of Medical Specialties. He is a member of the American College of Physicians, American Society of Clinical Oncology, American Medical Association and National Medical Association. McKnight has presented and authored many publications and is involved with several community cancer organizations.

McKnight will see patients at the TidalHealth Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute in Salisbury, Md., and the TidalHealth Allen Cancer Center in Seaford, Del.