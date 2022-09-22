Assault, Malicious Destruction

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested last weekend after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and then trying to kick in the door to their motel room.

Around 4:30 a.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a reported domestic assault and malicious destruction of property at a downtown motel at 5th Street. Officers met with the front desk clerk who reported a male in the parking lot, identified a Christopher Doyle, 47, of Palmyra, Pa., had been in an argument with his girlfriend and had kicked the door to their unit multiple times, according to police reports.

Officers reportedly located Doyle in the parking lot. Doyle told police he had been in an argument with his girlfriend because she was jealous because he was talking to some other female and he left the room. When he returned to the room to retrieve his belongings, she had locked him out, which is when he kicked the door. Doyle denied any physical assault had occurred, according to police reports.

OCPD officers then spoke with the female victim, who advised she had been sleeping in the room and when she awoke, she went to the balcony and observed Doyle speaking to another female on the Boardwalk five floors below their room.

The victim told police an argument ensued when Doyle returned to the room. The victim told officers during the argument, Doyle grabbed her by her arms and pushed her on a bed, according to police reports. The victim reportedly told police she was able to leave the room and went to the front desk where the night clerk called the police.

The clerk also issued the victim two new coded room keys so Doyle could not return. The victim then went back to the room on the fifth floor and locked the door. She told officers Doyle returned, and when he found the door locked, he began kicking it hard multiple times. The front desk clerk told officers she could hear the noise from Doyle kicking the door from five floors below, according to police reports.

OCPD officer checked the door and found severe damage to it in the area on the handle side. There was also damage to the paint and surface of the door, according to police reports. The clerk estimated the value of replacing the door at around $2,500. Based on the evidence and testimony, Doyle was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property.

X

Family Scrap Leads To Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A West Virginia man was arrested last week after allegedly scrapping with his girlfriend, her daughter and the daughter’s juvenile child in a midtown condo.

Around 8:30 p.m. last Thursday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a residence at 88th Street for a reported domestic assault. Officers arrived and discovered the screen door and the front door to the unit were propped open and all of the lights in the unit were on, according to police reports.

OCPD officers observed a male in a back bedroom later identified as David Peacoe, Jr., 58, of Harper’s Ferry, W.Va. OCPD officers interviewed Peacoe, who advised he was staying in the unit with his girlfriend, her daughter and her three grandchildren, according to police reports.

Peacoe reportedly told officers he had been on the Boardwalk consuming alcoholic beverages all day, and that he had been intoxicated earlier, but no longer felt intoxicated. Peacoe told police he got into an argument with his girlfriend because he had missed a family dinner, according to police reports. OCPD officers noted Peacoe had a scratch on his face that was still bleeding, but he reportedly told officers the wound was old and had nothing to do with the incident.

OCPD officers interviewed the girlfriend, who reported Peacoe was asleep while the family was having dinner and began to argue when he woke up. The girlfriend reportedly told police to stop arguing in front of the children when her daughter intervened, according to police reports.

The girlfriend said Peacoe at one point lunged at her daughter and grabbed her by the face. Peacoe reportedly pushed the daughter into a bathroom and the girlfriend attempted to pull him off, according to police reports. The victim’s juvenile child then got involved and attempted to pull Peacoe away, according to police reports.

The girlfriend was then able to pull Peacoe to the floor to allow her family to escape, according to police reports. During that portion of the incident, the victim reportedly told police that’s when Peacoe got the fresh scratch on his face. After officers sorted out the incident, Peacoe was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

X

Motorcycle Theft Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Washington, D.C. man was arrested last weekend for allegedly stealing a motorcycle after being found sleeping in a vehicle early last Saturday morning.

Around 4:45 a.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a downtown municipal parking lot for a report of a group of people sleeping in a vehicle. The officer arrived and found three people sleeping in the vehicle including an adult male later identified as Omar Davis, 34, of Washington, D.C., an adult female and a 12-year-old child, according to police reports.

According to police reports, the officer observed a Kawasaki motorcycle parked in a space next to the vehicle in which Davis and the others were sleeping. OCPD officers conducted a registration check on the vehicle and learned its tags were associated with a different motorcycle reported stolen in Washington, D.C. about two weeks earlier, according to police reports.

Ocean City Communications reportedly confirmed the Kawasaki motorcycle had been reported stolen in Alexandria, Va. on September 7. Davis was arrested at that point on suspicion of stealing the motorcycle. When questioned, Davis reportedly told police he had borrowed it from a friend in Washington, D.C. to come to Ocean City for Bike Week.

Davis provided a name for his friend and told officers he owned multiple motorcycles and that lent to Kawasaki to Davis to come to Bike Week in Ocean City, according to police reports. Davis reportedly told police he was not sure if his friend was the registered owner of the motorcycle. OCPD officers contacted the registered owner of the motorcycle, who advised he had reported it stolen and his insurance carrier had issued him a check for $3,800, or the value of the stolen bike.

Davis was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft under $25,000. The woman and her daughter were released from the scene.

X

Church Property Trespassing

OCEAN CITY — An Easton man was arrested last weekend after first being found trespassing on an uptown church property and then resisting arrest and providing false identification information to police.

Around 3:30 a.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the north end of town observed a male suspect enter the property of a church and pace back and forth. The suspect, later identified as Fray Hylton, Jr., 29, of Easton was on church property at an early morning hour in an area conspicuously marked with “no trespassing” signs, according to police reports.

Based on the evidence, Hylton was arrested at that point for trespassing. When asked for his name, Hylton reportedly identified himself at Trey Williams, and repeated the false name multiple times, according to police reports. He asked officers to allow him to write down his name and wrote Trey Williams and provided a fake date of birth, according to police reports.

When officers attempted to take him into custody, Hylton tensed his arms and wriggled away from officers in an attempt to avoid being handcuffed. It was only after Hylton was booked at police headquarters following his arrest when OCPD officers determined his real identity through fingerprinting. He was charged with trespassing, resisting arrest and providing false identification to law enforcement officers.

X

Jail Time for Trespassing

OCEAN CITY — A Glen Burnie man, arrested in August on various weapons charges after allegedly being found with a knife and a fighting ax while passed out in a downtown motel parking lot, pleaded guilty this week to trespassing and was sentenced to 46 days.

Around 8:10 a.m. on Aug. 4, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a motel parking lot at 8th Street to assist Ocean City EMS. A motel staffer directed the officer and Ocean City EMS to the parking lot where a suspect, later identified as Alejandro Laurie, 35, of Glen Burnie, was lying on his side in the parking lot.

Ocean City EMS attempted to wake Laurie first by touching his arms and speaking to him, and then rolling him on his back and performing sternum rubs, according to police reports. Once Laurie was rolled on his back, the officer and EMS staffers observed a four-inch knife sticking out of the side of his pocket. The knife appeared to have cut a hole in Laurie’s pants pocket, according to police reports.

The OCPD officer removed the knife so EMS staff could safely continue to render aid to Laurie, who was not conscious, according to police reports. Next to Laurie on the ground was a wooden staff that was adorned with colorful feathers, tape and hair ties, according to police reports. Laurie eventually became responsive and was evaluated by Ocean City EMS, but he denied further treatment and EMS left the scene.

Laurie was arrested for carrying a concealed deadly weapon. Ocean City Communications advised Laurie was also wanted on a warrant out of Anne Arundel County for failing to appear in court for a second-degree assault arrest. Laurie reportedly told officers he did not know he was not allowed to carry the knife and asked police if they were going to take his staff, according to police reports.

Police examined the staff and determined there was something concealed under the tape that was not consistent with the wooden handle. When the tape was cut away, officers observed a concealed glass or clear rock material underneath. It was determined the staff was actually a fighting ax under the town’s code and additional deadly weapons charges were added. On Monday, Laurie pleaded guilty to trespassing and was sentenced to 46 days. The other charges against him were placed on the stet, or inactive, docket.